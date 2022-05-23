This Historical Texas Hotel Was Voted One Of The ‘Best Of The Best’ Stays In The US This Year
You're given with a free Margarita upon check-in! 🍹
A hotel in Texas was recognized as one of the best places to book a stay in the United States this year.
Tripadvisor released their yearly "best of the best" list that is decided by top reviews made on the travel website, and the historical Hotel Emma in San Antonio, TX made the seventh spot.
The luxury hotel sits within an old brewhouse building that was built there in the late 19th century, and it sits surveying over the famous River Walk. There's still much of that old, prohibition-era charm in the hotel's interior design today; in fact, it could be why the stay ranked so high on the list.
People can't seem to get enough of the cool, yet archaic vibe of the original red brick walls and towering ceilings. It's possible they love that much of the original building has been maintained.
The location is exclusive to San Antonio's historic Pearl District, which makes it all the more special to visit. There are tons of restaurants and boutiques nearby, so you'll be right in the middle of the action during your stay.
Plus, the surrounding streets of the Pearl resemble Paris, further adding to the rustic surroundings.
If you'd rather stay in, there are a few in-house restaurants and a bar on-site, beautiful gardens to stroll through, a spa that can come to your room, and a fully-stocked library.
You can also chill in the pool and order a snack straight from your pool-side setup.
Hotel Emma is the "best of the best" because of its rich history built into the very structure, while still giving you a modern-day hotel experience.
Hotel Emma
$615+/night
Address: 136 E. Grayson St., San Antonio, TX 78215
Why You Need To Go: If it made the "best of the best" in the U.S. list, it must be doing something right!