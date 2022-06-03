This Tiny House In Georgia Looks Like A Mythical Hobbit House & It's On Wheels (PHOTOS)
You'll feel like you're living in a movie set.
Many people and Lord of The Rings fans alike simply love to visit a hobbit house. Travelers flock to the real one in New Zealand, or they can rent a vacation tiny house, like the Harry Potter-themed hut in Georgia.
Now, you can actually own your very own called Hobbit's Hollow. It's Middle Earth-inspired, fully furnished and it has the iconic circle door that's typical of the style of home.
It's located in Savannah, GA, but you can transport the home anywhere you want because it's on wheels!
The builders of this home collaborated with Tex West Tiny Houses, a company located in Austin, TX known for its creative designs.
Whether you're a fan of the fantasy series, or you're simply obsessed with the cottage core aesthetic, this house is sure to fulfill your fantasies with its whimsical wooden ladder staircase loft that leads to the bedroom.
The loft inside Hobbit's Hollow.Tiny House Listings
The loft area overlooks the rest of the 180-square-foot studio that has an enchanted chicness to everything about it.
From the multiple unique windows down to the sculpted brown trimming around the room, there's even some hanging ivy to finish off that magical look. There's a living room with enough space to lounge around in with a massive couch, too.
The living room inside Hobbit's Hollow.Tiny House Listings
The living space shares the room with a tiny kitchenette that only has a sink and some space for countertop kitchen appliances.
The magic continues across the way in a bathroom where there's a full-functioning toilet and shower and a pretty cool wooden and copper sink.
The kitchenette and bathroom inside Hobbit's Hollow.Tiny House Listings
Though the home is located in Savannah, it must be moved with the buyer when it's purchased, but It's completely transportable because it has wheels. It's listed for only $68,000.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.