Senior and two officers in hospital after driver tears through Vancouver's West End

Senior in hospital after Vancouver vehicle rampage
Senior in hospital after Vancouver vehicle rampage
A man who drove along a sidewalk, knocking into trees, vehicles and a senior on a scooter is in custody after two Vancouver police officers used their vehicle to stop the driver. A damaged VPD squad car and overturned vehicle are seen in a handout image published by police to social media site X on Friday, May 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Vancouver Police Department (Mandatory Credit)
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A man who drove along a sidewalk, hitting trees, vehicles and a senior on a scooter is in custody after two Vancouver police officers used their vehicle to stop the driver. 

The senior on the scooter was critically injured, while the two officers are also being treated in hospital. 

Police say they were called at about 5:30 Friday morning when a vehicle was seen driving erratically in Vancouver's West End, striking numerous objects and smashing through a local dog park. 

Witnesses say they had to scramble out of the way of the vehicle, but the rider on the scooter couldn't evade the driver. 

Police say the driver was eventually stopped after ramming a police vehicle responding to the complaint, destroying the cruiser and flipping the suspect's vehicle. 

While police say the motive of the rampage is unclear, mental health and drug issues are possible factors. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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