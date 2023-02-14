Shoppers Drug Mart Online Has A 'Sexual Wellness' Section & Here Are 7 Things You Can Find There
Bring some good vibes into 2023.
From face masks and meditation to crafting and baking, there are countless self-care practices to choose from. But what's often overlooked is how much sexual wellness – particularly solo – can also support your physical and mental well-being.
Considering its history as a taboo topic, it's hardly surprising that the health benefits of sexual wellness and orgasms remain a neglected topic in the world of self-care.
When you look at the health benefits — like increased blood and oxygen flow, stress reduction, improved sleep and boosted mood — this is a huge missed opportunity for some seriously fun wellness.
According to a new survey by Shoppers Drug Mart, as much as 50% of Canadian women are unaware of or misinformed about the health benefits of sexual stimulation and orgasm, and 23% of Canadian women never masturbate.
To make it easier for Canadians to support their sexual wellness, Shoppers Drug Mart’s e-commerce site sells a whole range of products and information to help you live your best self-love life.
These seven products are just the beginning when it comes to the sexual-wellness goodies you can find online now at Shoppers Drug Mart.
Lelo SONA
Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart
Price: $99.99
Details: How old were you when you learned that there's so much more to the clitoris than what can be seen from the outside?
For those who have them, the clitoris often plays an important role in accessing the health benefits that come with orgasms — like improved sleep.
The Lelo Sona is a super-quiet massager specifically designed to stimulate the entire clitoris, including the parts you don't see. Easy to clean and waterproof, this is one toy you can enjoy in the bed or the bath.
Skyn Vibes personal massager
Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart
Price: $33.99
Details: The Skyn Vibes personal massager is sleek, water resistant and ergonomic. It's designed to stimulate any zone, so you can explore what feels good to you.
With over 20 vibrating speeds, this massager puts the control in your hands. It's USB rechargeable too, offering about four hours of use per charge.
PlusOne Air Pulsing Arouser
Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart
Price: $54.99
Details: If having the flexibility to work on your sexual wellness in your bed or a bath is important to you, then the waterproof PlusOne Air Pulsing Arouser is your vibe.
Instead of just vibrating, it creates gentle air pulses designed to deliver a sucking sensation. And with five intensity levels to choose from, you can take it at your own pace.
For those who experience vaginismus or discomfort, this external-only aide can help keep your sexual wellness cared for.
Floravi Dahlia personal massager
Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart
Price: $54.99
Details: If you're looking for a new sensation, the Floravi Dahlia personal massager delivers a soft texture and curved tip to reach the most intimate places.
If you're experiencing anorgasmia (aka difficulty reaching orgasm) or menopausal symptoms, introducing a toy like this into your self-care routine can help reconnect you with your sexual well-being.
Floravi Vaginal Weights
@jessica.grenon.design & @floravicanada | Instagram
Price: $69.99
Details: If you're looking for ways to improve your well-being, Floravi Vaginal Weights can boost your sexual wellness by strengthening your pelvic floor muscles.
The beads are designed to be worn while doing normal day-to-day activities like cleaning the house and walking around. They come in a range of weights, so you can level up when you feel ready. With regular use, you can anticipate and stronger orgasms.
Floravi Dilator Set
Price: $99.99
Details: On the topic of conditioning your pelvic and vaginal muscles, a set of dilators can also be a sound investment in your sexual wellness.
The Floravi Dilator Set comes with four different-sized dilators that can help relax vaginal muscles and give you more options for larger toys or partner play down the road.
They're best used when you're relaxed. For comfort, you can preheat the dilator with warm water and use it with water-based lube. When you become accustomed to one size, you can move up when you feel ready.
Lelo MIA 2 clitoral massager
Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart
Price: $109.99
Details: The Lelo MIA 2 is the latest version of the brand's iconic USB-rechargeable lipstick-shaped vibe. Small, sleek and 100% more powerful than before, you can take this waterproof toy anywhere — even in the bath.
With six different vibration speeds and patterns, this vibe also comes with a travel lock to stop it from going off in your luggage.
Sexual wellness has some amazing health benefits, both mentally and physically. If you want to prioritize sexual well-being, there are plenty of good reasons to do it — even (or especially) when you're on your own.
And if you need some supplies to get started, Shoppers Drug Mart's online sexual wellness section features Canada's top-rated products that can help boost your overall well-being.
To learn more about Shoppers Drug Mart's variety of sexual wellness products, check out their website.
The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.
*Regular prices shown are from February 14, 2023 and are subject to change.