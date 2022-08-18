Snapple Dropped Yummy Adult-Friendly Drinks & They’re Perfect For Summertime Hangs
A refreshingly grown-up twist on your childhood fave.
Summer’s in full swing and the sun’s turning the heat way up. Luckily, there are a few different ways to cool off and make the most of this time of year.
Even so, you shouldn’t have to stick your head into the fridge to keep your temperature down between your warm-weather adventures. There are better ways to beat the heat.Grab an adult-friendly version of the drink you sipped on in the summers of your youth: Snapple Spiked®. This long-time favourite brand is here to help you stay refreshed while checking off that seasonal bucket list.
Try the juicy, classic Snapple Spiked Peach Tea® flavour or the exciting new Blueberry Passion Fruit Tea. Both are made from real tea leaves and natural flavours. Plus, they’re spiked with vodka for a 5.5% alcohol content, perfect for backyard BBQs and group hangs.
@livmcilkenny
long weekend bucketlist: fun in the sun + @snapplespiked 🥳✅🌞 yes yes yes your favourite childhood drink now comes SPIKED🍹with 7 different flavours, this weekend i’m sipping the snapple spiked peach tea which is a refreshing blend of iced tea and natural peach flavours spiked with vodka! it is the perfect drink to enjoy at any daytime occasion this summer ☀️ must be of legal drinking age! please enjoy responsibly🎉 #summerspiked #snapplespiked #ad
Make the most of this sunny time of year and “spike up” your summer by grabbing both flavours as singles, or pick up a six-pack of the Peach Tea for you and the gang.
You can find Snapple Spiked Peach® at your local liquor store in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta; BC residents, you'll want to pop by private retailers.
The must-taste Blueberry Passion Fruit flavour will only be available for the lucky folks who live in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
There’s no better way to tick off your summer bucket list than with your bevy of choice in hand. Be sure to snap some action shots with the whole crew. Then, hit up your socials to share all of the pics and hashtag #SummerSpiked.
Don’t let these warm days and nights slip you by; sip on an ice-cold can of Snapple Spiked® and get ready for an unforgettable season.
To learn more about Snapple Spiked® and to share your #SummerSpiked moments, follow them on Instagram.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.