Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
katie meyer

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Was Found Dead In A Campus Residence

She was known for her epic celebration after a big win in 2019.

Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer.

Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer.

@katiemeyerrr | Instagram

Katie Meyer, the Stanford University soccer captain and goaltender who once led her team to an NCAA championship, has been found dead at the age of 22.

She was found in a campus residence earlier this week, the L.A. Times reports. No cause of death was immediately released.

"It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," the school said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters. We would also like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Katie's friends, hallmates, classmates, teammates, faculty and coaches."

Meyer was best-known for her epic celebration after winning a shootout in the 2019 NCAA College Cup final.

It was, as ESPN put it, a "big mood."

News of Meyer's death sparked with messages of condolences from all around the country, some of which included photos and playbacks of Meyer's most memorable moments on the field.

"We love you, Katie. ❤️" posted the Standford Women's Soccer team on Twitter.

"The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer," said the U.S. Soccer account in a retweet.

The Orlando Pride and the Kansas City Current paid tribute to Meyer on the field Wednesday night before a game, standing in a circle for a moment of silence.

Some of the players wore tape around their wrists with the 'Meyer's "KM" initials written onto it.

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...