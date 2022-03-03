Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Was Found Dead In A Campus Residence
She was known for her epic celebration after a big win in 2019.
Katie Meyer, the Stanford University soccer captain and goaltender who once led her team to an NCAA championship, has been found dead at the age of 22.
She was found in a campus residence earlier this week, the L.A. Times reports. No cause of death was immediately released.
"It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," the school said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters. We would also like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Katie's friends, hallmates, classmates, teammates, faculty and coaches."
The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie\u2019s family & friends. pic.twitter.com/3qXOyx7atO— Stanford Athletics (@Stanford Athletics) 1646248821
Meyer was best-known for her epic celebration after winning a shootout in the 2019 NCAA College Cup final.
It was, as ESPN put it, a "big mood."
News of Meyer's death sparked with messages of condolences from all around the country, some of which included photos and playbacks of Meyer's most memorable moments on the field.
"We love you, Katie. ❤️" posted the Standford Women's Soccer team on Twitter.
"The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer," said the U.S. Soccer account in a retweet.
Rest In Peace Katie. A reminder that everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about. If you can be anything in this world, be kind. Check on your friends, tell people you love them, and ask for help.pic.twitter.com/wXbNXaZkIk— Coach Heather Dyche (@Coach Heather Dyche) 1646271457
The Orlando Pride and the Kansas City Current paid tribute to Meyer on the field Wednesday night before a game, standing in a circle for a moment of silence.
Some of the players wore tape around their wrists with the 'Meyer's "KM" initials written onto it.