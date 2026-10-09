Top court sets sentencing framework for cases involving Indigenous offenders, victims

Supreme Court sets out new sentencing framework
Supreme Court sets out new sentencing framework
The grand hall of the temporary Supreme Court of Canada, located in the West Memorial Building in Ottawa, is seen on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The Supreme Court of Canada says in cases where an Indigenous offender commits an offence against an intimate partner who is an Indigenous woman, a judge must apply sentencing principles related to both Indigenous offenders and victims of crime in a harmonious way.

In a 5-4 judgment today, the top court provided guidance and set out a new framework for determining an appropriate sentence in such cases.

The court says Indigenous people are disproportionately and excessively imprisoned, while Indigenous women and girls suffer from unacceptably high levels of violence and abuse.

It says both of these issues have been shaped by the experiences of colonization, and addressing them together is central to the ongoing process of reconciliation.

The ruling comes in the case of a Mi’kmaq man with severe mental health challenges who was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault against his partner, a Mi’kmaq woman.

A majority of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal reduced the sentence to three years, and the Supreme Court ruled today the three-year sentence should stand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Old Age Security payments are increasing for the rest of 2026 and here's how much you can get

This boost reflects cost-of-living increases.

Costco has Kirkland Signature Halloween candy that's cheaper than name-brand items

Reese's, Snickers, Twix, Rockets and more!

The northern lights are forecast almost everywhere in Canada tonight

Most provinces could get a "more intense" aurora in the night sky!

14 products that I always buy at Costco even though I hate shopping there

A few Kirkland Signature items are better than name brands!

This tiny lakeside village near Ottawa has cozy cafes and spectacular fall colours

Make this your next fall day-trip spot. 🍁

Two house explosions shake Hamilton, send three people to hospital

Two separate house explosions rock Hamilton

Edmonton mayor lashes out as Alberta tells city to roll back infill housing rules

Alberta orders Edmonton to change housing policy

Canadian investor and philanthropist Stephen Jarislowsky dies at age 101

Investor, philanthropist Stephen Jarislowsky dies

Here's what stores, malls and attractions are open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving

Grocery stores, pharmacies, malls and more.