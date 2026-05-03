Surging oil prices to help N.L.'s bottom line

Credit agency says surging global oil prices will help N.L.'s bottom line
Surging oil prices to help N.L.'s bottom line
The Hebron Platform, anchored in Trinity Bay, N.L., is shown on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Writer

One of the world’s largest credit rating agencies says surging global energy prices related to the Iran war could help tackle the deficit in Newfoundland and Labrador. 

DBRS Morningstar says the province’s recent budget — with a deficit of $688 million — is based on an oil price of US$79 per barrel. 

The price has been hovering around US$110 for weeks and the government estimates that every extra dollar is worth about C$33 million in revenue for the province. 

Regulators say Newfoundland and Labrador produced nine million barrels of oil in March, about 14 per cent more than the same time last year. 

That oil had a total value of about $1.3 billion, up almost 55 per cent, year-over-year.

DBRS says Premier Tony Wakeham’s first budget also doesn’t include any potential upside from the memorandum of understanding between the province and Quebec that includes an increased price for power generated by the Churchill Falls hydroelectric plant in Labrador.

The two governments have not yet ratified the agreement.    

"Budget 2026-27 reiterates the PC Party's campaign priorities but presents a fiscal plan with ongoing deficits and rising debt," Travis Shaw, a senior vice-president at DBRS, said in a statement.

"However, Newfoundland's exposure to global commodity prices presents material fiscal upside."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I'm an Ottawa local and here's my definitive list of the 17 best restaurants in the city

My real Ottawa food rotation — no gatekeeping🍽️

Toronto has an 'alternative to High Park' and it's a cherry blossom oasis with over 100 trees

It's a dreamy hidden gem.

9 differences I notice as a Canadian in Europe and some are kind of embarrassing

Excuse me while I get accustomed to sticking out like a sore thumb.

Ontario has a mini Grand Canyon with towering boardwalks and it's reopening soon

You don't need to travel to Arizona for canyon views.

16 products that have a better value at Costco than at Dollarama

You can actually get more bang for your buck at the wholesale retailer.

This ranking reveals the grocery stores people don't shop at because prices are 'too expensive'

Many shoppers said all of Canada's grocery stores are pricey.

I ranked Ontario spots based on how I'd survive living in them and one didn't last 24 hours

Here's what cities and towns I'd actually live in, and where I'd skip. 🏃🏻💨

This storybook small town 1 hour from Toronto was named one of Canada's best spots to live

It has two beaches and a quaint downtown.

10 majestic Ontario natural wonders to visit this summer if you've already seen Niagara Falls

Start planning those summer adventures!

I tried McDonald's in the US to see how it compares to Canada and the winner was SO clear

Someone is missing out big time...👀