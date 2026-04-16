Quebec police make arrests in investigation into 14-year-old's death in 2024

Suspects arrested tied to teen boy's death: police
A Quebec provincial police unit that investigates organized crime says its members arrested several people allegedly linked to a case involving the suspicious death of a 14-year-old in 2024.
Police say 24-year-old Dawson Cyr-Léveillé was arrested southwest of Montreal and will be charged with discharging a firearm and arson of a building and a vehicle.
An unnamed 30-year-old was arrested in a Quebec City detention centre, while a 16-year-old was arrested in March and charged in youth court with obstruction and arson charges.
Police say the arrests are tied to violent events in September 2024 in Frampton, Que., about 50 kilometres southeast of Quebec City, in which a 14-year-old boy was found dead.
Multiple media reports at the time said the teenager's body was found near a Hells Angels-linked bunker, prompting police and the provincial public security minister to denounce criminal gangs that recruit youth.
Provincial police have not confirmed the alleged links between the boy's death and the Hells Angels; however, the arrests were made by a specialized unit that investigates deaths and disappearances linked to organized crime.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026.
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