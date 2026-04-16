Suspects arrested tied to teen boy's death: police

Quebec police make arrests in investigation into 14-year-old's death in 2024
Suspects arrested tied to teen boy's death: police
A Surete du Quebec logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

A Quebec provincial police unit that investigates organized crime says its members arrested several people allegedly linked to a case involving the suspicious death of a 14-year-old in 2024.

Police say 24-year-old Dawson Cyr-Léveillé was arrested southwest of Montreal and will be charged with discharging a firearm and arson of a building and a vehicle.

An unnamed 30-year-old was arrested in a Quebec City detention centre, while a 16-year-old was arrested in March and charged in youth court with obstruction and arson charges.

Police say the arrests are tied to violent events in September 2024 in Frampton, Que., about 50 kilometres southeast of Quebec City, in which a 14-year-old boy was found dead.

Multiple media reports at the time said the teenager's body was found near a Hells Angels-linked bunker, prompting police and the provincial public security minister to denounce criminal gangs that recruit youth.

Provincial police have not confirmed the alleged links between the boy's death and the Hells Angels; however, the arrests were made by a specialized unit that investigates deaths and disappearances linked to organized crime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 14 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

New $100,000 Maxplus prizes are available too!

Conservative MPs back Poilievre as leader

Conservative MPs back Poilievre after he says he'll lead party into next election

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this Ontario town with crystal waters and beaches

It's a "world-renowned jewel."

B.C. woman gets 5 1/2 years for meth smuggling

B.C. woman sentenced to 5 1/2 years for smuggling 108 kilograms of meth from U.S.

Canada Post ending most door-to-door mail

Canada Post beginning work to end most door-to-door mail delivery

U.S. leads interest in citizenship by descent

U.S. leads spike in applications for Canadian citizenship by descent

Canada's 'most beautiful' university campuses were revealed and so many are by water

One campus is like "an old countryside village in England."

Two navy sailors charged in fatal capsizing

Royal Canadian Navy sailors charged in fatal capsizing of boat in Halifax harbour

A sneak peek at Canada's summer forecast says these places could be cooler than normal

One province stands out as the spot for early summer heat. 👀☀️

Ontario's early summer forecast reveals that some places will get below seasonal temps

Summer might take a while to heat up.