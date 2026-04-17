I tested out the most Canadian chips and ranked them from best to worst
It's time to settle the dispute, once and for all.
While some foodies gravitate towards sweets, my preferred snack has always been salty — and, in my opinion, there's nothing better than tucking into a big, heaping bowl of ultra-crispy potato chips.
The flavours! The crunch! The saltiness! Positively divine. And because I am nothing if not an intrepid journalist (especially when it comes to food), I decided to finally settle the debate: which Canadian chips are the best?
For starters, I knew I had to include the classics, like ketchup chips. Since their launch in the mid-70s as part of a broader flavour experiment (LOL at the cherry, grape, and orange chippies launched around the same time), they've become synonymous with Canadian snacking — though not all are created equal.
I also made sure to consider a few homegrown heroes, too, like the well-seasoned Miss Vickie's and irresistibly crunchy Hardbite, along with other Canadian classics like all-dressed and the polarizing Frito-Lay creation, Hickory Sticks. Now, I'm no fancy-schmancy food critic, but I do take my taste-testing extremely seriously, so settle in, grab a bowl, and let's get to the bottom of the bag together.
Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle
Like your favourite Eastern European snack, but better.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
Miss Vickie's is the very definition of homegrown. These chips, founded in Ontario in the late 1980s, are kettle-cooked and free of artificial flavours, making them a healthier (and crunchier) alternative to other wafer-thin grocery-store brands.
All these details aside, they're also just really damn good — all that delicious flavouring gets trapped on the chips' contorted, irregular surface, which means you get a bigger, more intense flavour bomb with every bite.
Speaking of bite, the spicy version of classic dill pickle is a must-try for those looking for a more tongue-tingling experience. They're tangy, tart, and have a true pickle flavour previously only found in the depths of Eastern European delis and specialty grocery stores.
Score: 4.8/5
Miss Vickie's Spicy Ketchup
A spicy take on a Canadian classic.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
While I was browsing Miss Vickie's sweet array of flavours, I came upon this unusual option. It doesn't get more Canadian than the classic sweet-salty flavour of ketchup, but it was the added spice element I found especially intriguing. While ketchup isn't my favourite, I'll admit that I may need to reconsider my stance after a few nibbles on these zesty crunchables.
"Spicy" is a bit generous, but they certainly had more bite than their basic counterparts, perfectly balancing the sweetness of ripe tomatoes with a smoky kick on the back end that had me reaching for more. The only issue? My husband promptly co-opted my bowl, even though I kept repeating, "I need these for research!"
Score: 4.5/5
Hickory Sticks
Great flavour, messy to eat.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
Are they inconvenient to eat? Yes. Do they leave behind ludicrous amounts of chip shrapnel? Also yes. Does any of this dissuade me from eating them at every opportunity? Absolutely not.
They're smoky, crispy, and easy to portion out (because I have zero self-control), but I wish someone at Frito-Lay could invent a better packaging system — there are few things more disappointing than cracking open a fresh bag only to discover that every stick has been pulverized into a fine powder. Flavour-wise, they're basically perfect, but until our technology is advanced enough to maintain the structural integrity of these noble little potato sticks, I'll probably be looking elsewhere for my salty snack fix.
Score: 3.7/5
Hardbite Smokin' BBQ
The best BBQ on the block.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
Next, I took my mouth on a tour out West by sampling Hardbite, a BC-based brand of all-natural, handcrafted-style crisps.
Like Miss V, the brand took a stance against artificial flavours, which means each BBQ chip will actually taste like your favourite BBQ sauce (and not like some mysterious powdered alternative). The crunch on these is absolutely unparalleled, thanks to amazing potatoes grown right here in Canada. I feel more patriotic just for tucking into a bowl of these sweet 'n' smoky snacks — and I'll admit that the healthier approach made me feel better about eating them, too.
Bonus points for also playing the mental game, Hardbite (and a special shout-out to the Apple Cider Vinegar flavour that also blew my mind).
Score: 4.7/5
Ruffles All-Dressed
Unquestionably the best potato chip flavour.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
Finally, we come to the pinnacle of salty snackhood. While smaller brands pioneered this unhinged combination of BBQ, salt & vinegar, sour cream & onion, and ketchup, it was Ruffles that sent this "toute garnie" flavour into the stratosphere.
Regardless of where your taste preferences lie, these chips offer something to tickle your fancy (and your taste buds). The brand's iconic rippled shape makes them perfectly suited for this high-potency flavour, trapping salt and seasoning in its crevices and delivering deliciousness straight to your mouth. I'd even go so far as to say that all-dressed chips have become as Canadian-coded as maple syrup, moose, and Ryan Gosling — which is especially fitting, considering the actor is allegedly a big fan. In fact, the appetite for them has grown so much that brands have begun offering them south of the border.
Score: 10/5
If I'm being honest, you'd be hard-pressed to find a potato chip I wouldn't enjoy. There's just something about their mouthwatering saltiness that calls to me like a siren song, luring me in with promises of crunch and flavour. Whether enjoyed on their own or dunked into a creamy lil' dip, I will say it with my whole chest: chips are the perfect snack.
Although not every flavour is going to be a hit (don't hate me, I'm still not sold on salt and vinegar), it's safe to say that we Canadians know our way around a snack bowl. Hopefully, the next time you're in the junk food aisle and in the mood to slake some cravings, you'll think fondly of this list, pop one of these bad boys in your shopping cart, and spend the night taking your mouth on a delectable cross-country flavour tour.
You can thank me later.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.