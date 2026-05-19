I tried fries from five of Canada's big fast food chains and you won't believe the winner
Just wait for it...
For most people, despite fries being a side dish, they tend to be the most important part of the meal. We all say we're "just going to have a couple" and then somehow find ourselves blacking out, digging through the bottom of the bag for the buried treasure.
So naturally, I took on another challenge for you all. In the name of fast food, I decided to try fries from Canada's biggest fast-food chains and rank them from worst to best, and I think you'll be surprised: cause honestly, I was surprised.
I took on all the heavy hitters (and I am talking about sitting heavy in the gut) for the sake of all road trips, late-night cravings, and mid-day treats.
As always, the ranking can't be based on my opinion alone. Every fry had to prove itself worthy against an extensive set of criteria:
- Taste
- Crispiness
- Lasting ability
- And of course, variety
Let's start with our unlucky lady in last position...
#5. Burger King
Burger King Fries
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
I know the king has some cult-like followers, so please don't come for me when I say this. Burger King recently changed their fries across Canada, introducing a thinner, skin-on shoestring fry designed to be crispier and deluxe.
I respect the vision and the effort. And to read this research, you need to understand one thing: They're French fries. It's a potato. They're all good.
The fries are golden, noticeably crunchier than the old version, and feel more high-end. But for me personally? I'm not really a skin-on French fry kind of girl.
But aside from my personal preference, these were the greasiest on the list. You can actively taste the oil when you bite in, and that was when they were still hot.
Now I will give BK points for variety. They have poutine, and I briefly considered whether their chicken fries counted in this ranking before deciding the mass public would vote no.
But ultimately, even with the revamp, these fries didn't win me over.
Price: $2.81
Score: 2.5/5
#4. Wendy's
Wendy's Fries
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Wendy's and A&W fries are honestly almost indistinguishable from each other. Both do thicker-cut fries with the skin still on. Both lean into that "real potato" feel. Both seem like something my dad would like.
Wendy's, while delicious, lands slightly lower for me simply because A&W has more variety.
These fries are a solid choice. They're fluffy on the inside, decently salted on the outside. They don't go immediately soggy when taking them home, which is a major accomplishment in the fast-food fry universe.
Overall, respectable effort.
Price: $3.60
Score: 3/5
#3. A&W
A&W Fries
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
I think you knew this one was coming next — the dark horse of Canadian fast food. No one ever expects them to enter the conversation, and they continue to land on the higher end of the scale in these rankings. They consistently overperform.
These fries, like Wendy's, are thick-cut russet fries with the skin left on, and unlike the Burger King version, they work for me. They feel like they haven't been in the fryer as long. They're hearty, fluffy, and the serving is pretty substantial.
But what really pushes A&W into the top tier for me? The variety!
Sweet potato fries with a chipotle sauce alone win me over. Plus, they have the smothered-in-gravy style.
Also, supporting a Canadian chain is a plus in my view.
Price: $4.74 (regular: no small available)
Score: 3.5/5
#2. Mcdonald's
McDonald's Fries
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Let's be real, when you think of fast-food fries, you think of McDonald's. They're the blueprint. The gold standard. The fry equivalent of a Kardashian.
I'll tell you about the fries as if you don't know: they're thin, salty, crispy, and aggressively addictive when they're fresh: key phrase is "when they're fresh."
Hot McDonald's fries are life-changing. Cold McDonald's fries are pretty much mediocre. They have the shortest lifespan on the list. They're a on-the-ride-home kind of snack.
But still, despite all else, when they hit, they HIT.
I do feel McDonald's lacks creativity compared to some of the others here. There aren't many fry variations beyond the poutine.
But again, classics are classics for a reason.
Price: $4.16
Score: 4/5
#1. Taco Bell
Taco Bell Fries
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
This was the shock of the century for me, too.
But Taco Bell's nacho fries are genuinely unbeatable. First of all, they're the only fries on the list that bring something new to the table. They're coated in Mexican-inspired seasoning, giving them an almost spicy, savoury flavour right from the first bite.
Second: they come with nacho cheese sauce, and as a ketchup hater, that's appreciated.
These fries are battered, giving them that same crispy, crunchy texture similar to Costco fries. They stay crispy the longest thanks to that battering.
AND Taco Bell understands innovation.
You can get Nacho Fries Supreme, chilli cheese fries, steak-loaded fries with guac, and more. The list goes on. They turned fries into a full menu category instead of just a side dish.
These are the most unique fries on the list. The second I finished them, I wanted more, and that says a lot after the number of fries I ate in the process.
Price: $3.94
Score: 5/5
At the end of this deeply scientific investigation, I learned something I never would've guessed: you can, in fact, get sick of French fries.
Ok, I learned one more thing: the best fries aren't always the most iconic ones.
McDonald's may have paved the way, but Taco Bell knows how to level up.
Because really, if your fries come with cheese sauce, is there any way you wouldn't win?
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.