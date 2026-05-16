Talks between TTC and CUPE Local 2 continue past deadline
Efforts to avoid a strike by Toronto Transit Commission employees are going into overtime.
A statement released early Saturday morning says both the TTC and CUPE Local 2 have agreed to extend talks beyond the Friday midnight deadline to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The two sides have been at an impasse in contract talks following weeks of negotiations.
Earlier this week, TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said the union's latest proposal would cost an additional $40 million over the term of the agreement, and the TTC couldn't accept a deal that would place an unfair burden on taxpayers and transit users.
Meanwhile, the union says competitive wages are critical to a "safe, reliable system," and the TTC's latest offer does not reflect the value of the work performed by roughly 700 electrical workers.
Premier Doug Ford weighed in on the negotiations at an unrelated press conference on Tuesday, saying he hoped both parties would "come to their senses" to keep trains running during the World Cup.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2026.
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