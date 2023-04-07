The 'Boy Meets World' Cast Is Reuniting In This Florida City & You Can Meet Them
It's a '90s kids playground.
A '90s kid's fever dream is headed to Florida, as the Boy Meets World cast reunites to meet their greatest fans and the nostalgia is so real!
Actors like Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews) and Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) will be joined by a couple of other co-stars, including the beloved William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny, at '90s Con in Tampa.
However, one key character will not be there, Cory Matthews played by Ben Savage. This might be In part because he's currently running for U.S. Congress — talk about a plot twist.
Lately, Fishel, Friedle and Strong have gotten the band back together in their very own podcast Pod Meets World, where they talk about the series, so there's definitely been some fan excitement surrounding this throwback.
You can have the opportunity to hear them talk about their experience on the show and see what they're up to now, aside from the podcast, of course.
They'll also be joined by two Halloweentown actors Kimberly J. Brown (Marnie Piper) and Daniel Kountz (Kal). Brown and Kountz are a married couple now, as well — talk about another plot twist!
At the convention, you can have a photo opp and snap memories of a lifetime with your favorite characters in real life!
The website even has a tab to help coordinate your hotel and travel plans.
The event is going to be on September 15-17. There will be a show on that Friday from 4-8 p.m., then Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and then Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
'90s Con
Price: $40-60 for a day pass, $125+ for a weekend pass.
When: September 15-17
Address: Tampa Bay Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can hang out with your favorite stars from Boy Meets World and Halloweentown. You'll have the opportunity to listen to them chat and even take a photo with them!
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible