Telecom union wants restrictions over use of AI

Telecom workers call for restrictions over use of artificial intelligence
Telecom union wants restrictions over use of AI
A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Telecommunications workers are calling for government restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence in the sector, suggesting the technology is being used to monitor workers and disguise the accents of overseas call centre workers.

The Canadian Telecommunications Workers’ Alliance detailed their AI concerns on April 30 in front of the House of Commons' Standing Committee on Industry and Technology, in Ottawa.

The alliance includes, among others, three major unions in the sector: Unifor, the United Steelworkers union, and the Canadian Union of Public Employees. They represent 32,000 workers in Canada’s telecommunications industry, including Bell, Rogers, and Telus.

In his opening remarks, Roch Leblanc, Unifor telecommunications sector director, said he was "aware that at least one company was using AI to mask accents of offshore agents.''

He said that could “mislead Canadians” into believing they were speaking with Canada-based employees, while being unaware that the jobs had been offshored.

He said customers should be informed when AI is being used.

Leblanc said roughly 20,000 jobs in the telecommunications sector had been lost over the past 10 to 15 years due to automation and offshoring, adding that the alliance feared artificial intelligence would accelerate that trend.

He said AI use was particularly advanced in telecommunications and was being used to monitor workers in ways such as tracking technicians’ movements and measuring the time spent on tasks.

He also said AI could analyze call centre conversations word-by-word to reroute calls or identify patterns linked to sales and subscriptions.

Leblanc urged governments to restrict AI-based monitoring, saying it increased psychological stress and intensified workloads.

Nathalie Blais, a research advisor with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, said the technology could be “very invasive” and should be used “for the common good,” rather than in ways that might mislead people or eliminate jobs.

She said the alliance wants a permanent federal working group on artificial intelligence that brings together government, industry and civil society to collaborate on how the technology is implemented.

The alliance also called for stronger protections for workers’ jobs, their rights, and the security of Canadians’ information.

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon said Monday that the federal government's promised new national AI strategy will consider impacts on the labour market.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2026.

By Lia Lévesque | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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