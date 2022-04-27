Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

texas ranch for sale

This Texas Ranch For Sale Has Many Lakes And Waterfalls & The Price Dropped To $170M (PHOTOS)

This massive property has a water wonderland!

Texas Staff Writer
The exterior of Mesa Vista Ranch's main house. Right: One of the manmade waterfalls on the property.

Hall and Hall

There are no shortages of ranches in Texas, which maybe makes it okay that Mesa Vista Ranch in Pampa, TX costs the same as an hour visit to outer space with Jeff Bezos. Not to mention the house's price was only just reduced from $250 million.

Located in the Panhandle, this impressive estate has a lot to offer including its own golf course, airport hangar, 40-pen dog kennel building, and a chapel. It sounds like you'll already have everything you could possibly need out in the country. After all, the late previous owner spent over 50 years living there and making it his own.

This stunning piece of property is a hunter's dream built on a whopping 64,672 acres of land that tons of quail, dove, turkey, and deer call home.

An overview of the ranch.An overview of the ranch.Hall and Hall

The ranch's "main lodge" literally looks like a castle. The main house, which is 6,000-square-feet of space, is complete with rustic ranch stone architecture and wooden accents.

One of the rooms in the main lodge.The rustic decor of one of the homes.Hall and Hall

There's a library in the lodge with two levels of towering floor-to-ceiling bookcases.

The library,The library.Hall and Hall

The theatre contains 30 reclining seats and a grand stage cloaked with rustic orange theatre-style drapes for the perfect movie-watching marathon.

The home theatreThe home theatre.Hall and Hall

Impressively, there are miles and miles worth of manmade water features that run throughout the property, including a flowing creek and several towering waterfalls. There are also some ponds and lakes full of fish.

One of the waterfalls attached to the creek.One of the waterfalls attached to the creek.Hall and Hall

The massive property, which includes the "water park" and multiple different houses, is now divided in two for purchase. Buyers can purchase the West Division for $150,000,000, and the 15,708 acres East Division separately for $20,000,000.

You can find the Hall and Hall listing here.

