The Best On-Time Airlines Have Been Revealed & No Canadian Carriers Made The List

Canadian airports didn't rank as the best in the world either!

Trending Staff Writer
@yvrairport | Instagram, @torontopearson | Instagram

If you're wondering which carriers in Canada or around the world are the most punctual, a ranking of the best on-time airlines has dropped but no Canadian ones made the cut!

OAG, an organization that provides data on airports and airlines, released its Punctuality League report on January 19 which ranks the carriers around the world with the best on-time performance.

Since aviation operations are still "a fraction" of what they had been before the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization put out a shorter version of the ranking which also includes the percentage of flights operating now versus 2019.

According to the Punctuality League report, several airlines have seen an improvement in punctuality recently but it was noted that if fewer flights are operating then there will be less of a strain on the operational aspects of delivering on-time performance.

The list ranks the top 50 airlines with the best on-time performance and coming in first is Eurowings with an on-time performance of 95.6%. For airports, Menorca Airport in Spain is the top one in the world with 96.2%.

While no Canadian carriers or airports made the ranking this time, there could be a reason for it that doesn't have to do with performance.

OAG said that airlines and airports outside of the top 50 might not actually be the worst in terms of on-time performance but might not have made the cut because their performance percentage could be out of context in relation to their operational capacity.

As OAG reported, operations are not back to what they had been before the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes Canadian carriers as well.

At the beginning of 2022, multiple Canadian airlines have announced that flights are being cancelled because of the Omicron variant and travel restrictions from the federal government.

WestJet said 20% of its scheduled routes will be consolidated throughout February and Air Canada said flights to sun destinations will be suspended until April 30.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

