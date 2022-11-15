The Internet's Nostalgic For Retro Logos & Here's One Rebrand That Actually Hit the Mark
Plus, Narcity is giving away a cozy backyard setup to one lucky Canadian.
Recently, you’ve probably noticed that more and more of your fave products have updated and unfamiliar packaging. While many brands are modernizing their logos with flat design (a 2D minimalist aesthetic), Canadians are reminiscing over the vibrant logos of their youth.
But there is one brand that you grew up with that decided to give the people what they’re asking for: Canada Dry®. Yup, the drink that’s been with you for, like, ever just got a brand refresh that honours its roots.
Ready? Here it is:
The brand decided to pay homage to their OG design with a logo that’s got all those iconic shapes and colours. The new cans have got the same great taste that you grew up sipping on — with a dash of nostalgia thanks to their new packaging.
To celebrate the refresh, Narcity is offering a Canada Dry® giveaway that's sure to make the winner feel all warm and fuzzy inside. The lucky Canadian will receive a Backyard Oasis package worth over $150.
The prize includes a s'mores tabletop fire roaster, a cozy blanket, whimsical string lights, an ice bucket and some Canada Dry® products of course. It's the ultimate starter kit for making new memories.
Enter the giveaway here and get ready to tell stories from the good old days by firelight.
Check out your local grocer to see it IRL and if picking up a can of this comfort drink makes you feel sentimental, make sure you share a retro-inspired selfie on social media using the hashtag #TasteslikeHome and tag @canadadry.canada.
Canada Dry® also wants to know why this classic tastes like home for you. Add a quick memory or story about enjoying the comfort and nostalgia of Canada Dry® in your home. Maybe it's your cottage, a best friend's couch or the car that took you on all those unforgettable road trips.
Here's to keeping the familiar fresh.To learn more about Canada Dry®, check out their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. Remember to enter above for a chance to win Canada Dry's® Backyard Oasis package.