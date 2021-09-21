These 7 First-Time Voter Photos Will Make You Proud To Be Canadian
They grow up so fast!
It's election day in Canada, which is already pretty exciting, but for first-time voters, it's a rite of passage.
On Monday, September 20, as Canadians took to the polls to decide the country's next federal leader, eager first-time voters and their parents took to social media to show off — and some even cast their vote ahead of election night.
This person struck a pose outside of a voting station.
First time voter! Yayyyyyy! #Elxn44 @aliceinldnland https://t.co/HNaDsnnVLy— Jo E. 🇨🇦⚽♀️ (@Jo E. 🇨🇦⚽♀️) 1632162586.0
This mom couldn't help but show off her first-time voter.
@drdagly First time voter with proud mama. Love to see the enthusiasm and thoughtfulness. https://t.co/shWsJnPlli— Cari Cooke (@Cari Cooke) 1632179042.0
Same with this proud parent.
And another mom showed off the picture proof.
One more trip to our voting station. First time voter!! https://t.co/tJB1vZcK0M— Elise (@Elise) 1632163267.0
These Calgarians showed their first-timer how to do it.
Did the thing! First time voter and many time voters in #yyc. https://t.co/1uLYpACcoh— KimPG ✌🏼🖤 🧡 🫀 (@KimPG ✌🏼🖤 🧡 🫀) 1632158812.0
And this parent encouraged others to gently prod their teens into getting out there.
First time voter in the Laird household and he's already been out to vote and get it done! Encourage your kids 18+… https://t.co/Rab01BCp9F— Aleece Laird (@Aleece Laird) 1632155920.0
If you're done at the polls and want to watch the results of the election live, you can tune in online, by television or by radio.