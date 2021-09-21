Trending Tags

These 7 First-Time Voter Photos Will Make You Proud To Be Canadian

They grow up so fast!

skiergurl | Twitter

It's election day in Canada, which is already pretty exciting, but for first-time voters, it's a rite of passage.

On Monday, September 20, as Canadians took to the polls to decide the country's next federal leader, eager first-time voters and their parents took to social media to show off — and some even cast their vote ahead of election night.

This person struck a pose outside of a voting station.

This mom couldn't help but show off her first-time voter.

Same with this proud parent.

And another mom showed off the picture proof.

These Calgarians showed their first-timer how to do it.

And this parent encouraged others to gently prod their teens into getting out there.

If you're done at the polls and want to watch the results of the election live, you can tune in online, by television or by radio.

