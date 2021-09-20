Here's When Election Results Will Start Coming In Across Canada
You may need to be a little patient!
It's Election Day In Canada, and if you're wondering when election results will start to come in, you may be surprised to hear that it could take a few days.
According to Elections Canada, all ballots except for mail-in ballots will be counted on election night, and preliminary results will be posted right away.
#DYK? Due to the high volume of special ballots, results in some electoral districts may not be known for a few day… https://t.co/nffmcFOMQv— Elections Canada (@Elections Canada) 1632088800.0
Due to a variety of factors involving mail-in ballots, including the amount received this year, the reporting of those votes might not be ready until Wednesday, September 22. And due to the high volumes of special ballots received this year, it may take four days to get everything counted, according to Elections Canada.
If you want to watch the results of the election live, you can keep do so either online, by television, or by radio.
And if you still need to cast your vote and need a way to get there, Uber is offering discounts to get you to and from the polling stations.