Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News
canadian federal election 2021

Uber Is Offering Discounted Rides To Help Canadians Cast Their Votes On Election Day

There's still some time before the polls close!

Uber Is Offering Discounted Rides To Help Canadians Cast Their Votes On Election Day
Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime, Ifeelstock | Dreamstime

It's election day in Canada, and Uber is offering a way to help get people to the polls.

The ride-sharing program is giving out a code that'll save you up to $5 on each trip while the poll stations remain open, according to an email sent to Narcity from the company.

"For Election Day, Uber is offering discounts for rides: up to 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $5 off for each trip), said the email. "Across the country, Canadians can use the code VOTE2021 for a discount while the polls are open in their home province."

"Every vote counts so we want to help reduce any transportation barriers," said Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Canada. "Uber is uniquely positioned to help drive the vote, so we're doing our part to support Canadians coast to coast with a safe and reliable ride to cast their vote."

If you're heading out to cast your vote today, the polls are open for 12 hours with hours differing depending on what time zone you live in.

Oh amidst all the voting excitement, make sure you don't take a selfie with your election ballot it's illegal!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Here's When Election Results Will Start Coming In Across Canada

You may need to be a little patient!

Photopal604 | Dreamstime, bagelpapa | Instagram

It's election day In Canada, and if you're wondering when election results will start to come in, you may be surprised to hear that it could take a few days.

According to Elections Canada, all ballots except for mail-in ballots will be counted on election night, and preliminary results will be posted right away.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's How To Watch Canada's 2021 Federal Election Results Live Wherever You Are

Keep up to date online, via the TV or radio. 🇨🇦

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Tonight is the night, Canada — or at least it might be. Regardless of when the results drop, here's everything you need to know about where to watch Canada's election unfold.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and an increased number of mail-in ballots, Elections Canada has warned that it may take days for a clear winner to be announced.

Keep Reading Show less

Election Day Voting In Toronto Is Currently Causing Massive Lines Across The City (PHOTOS)

Some people claim they are waiting over an hour.

dawnpassmore | Twitter, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Election Day voting in Toronto appears to be in full throttle with long lineups being spotted across the city.

Voters across the 6ix took to Twitter on Monday morning to report on the lengthy wait times with some claiming they waited as long as 75 minutes to cast their ballot.

Keep Reading Show less

Maxime Bernier Now Has More Twitter Followers Than Erin O'Toole & You Bet He's Noticed

Bernier has blasted O'Toole as "pathetic" for asking Canadians not to vote PPC. 😬

@hon.maximebernier | Instagram, @erinotoolemp | Instagram

As of September 20 — election day in Canada — PPC leader Maxime Bernier has more Twitter followers than Erin O'Toole and yup, he has definitely noticed.

At around 8:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Bernier shared a post showing that he had amassed more followers on the social media platform than his Conservative Party counterpart.

Keep Reading Show less