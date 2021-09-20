Uber Is Offering Discounted Rides To Help Canadians Cast Their Votes On Election Day
There's still some time before the polls close!
It's election day in Canada, and Uber is offering a way to help get people to the polls.
The ride-sharing program is giving out a code that'll save you up to $5 on each trip while the poll stations remain open, according to an email sent to Narcity from the company.
"For Election Day, Uber is offering discounts for rides: up to 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $5 off for each trip), said the email. "Across the country, Canadians can use the code VOTE2021 for a discount while the polls are open in their home province."
"Every vote counts so we want to help reduce any transportation barriers," said Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Canada. "Uber is uniquely positioned to help drive the vote, so we're doing our part to support Canadians coast to coast with a safe and reliable ride to cast their vote."
If you're heading out to cast your vote today, the polls are open for 12 hours with hours differing depending on what time zone you live in.
Oh amidst all the voting excitement, make sure you don't take a selfie with your election ballot it's illegal!