This Canadian Entrepreneur Told Us How She Turned Her Passion Into A Thriving Side Hustle

You won't have to quit your 9-5.

@nootspets | Instagram, @nootspets | Instagram

The world of entrepreneurship may seem daunting, especially if you’re working a full-time job. While multiple sources of income can be extremely empowering, you might not know where to begin when it comes to starting a side hustle.

If your 2022 resolution is to launch that new business you’ve been brainstorming, the Futurpreneur Side Hustle program could be just the thing you need. Bonus: you can do it all without leaving your day job.

The program, sponsored by TD's Ready Commitment, helps young entrepreneurs in Canada start or grow a side business. Canadians can receive low-interest financing and valuable mentorship, plus access to business planning and other useful resources.

Through Futurpreneur, more than 15,000 young entrepreneurs in Canada have successfully launched their businesses, many of which you’ve likely heard of (like Frank & Oak, Knix, Skip the Dishes and Property Guys).

Similarly, the Futurpreneur Side Hustle program allowed Noots founder Josephine Walters to build the business of her dreams while working her 9-5 job.

Courtesy of Noots

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Though Josephine always knew she wanted to start a business, she waited until an idea came that both ignited her passions and filled an existing gap in the market.

After bringing her new cat home in 2019, she quickly realized how difficult quality cat products are to find, so Josephine launched Noots. Named after her cat, Noots is a modern pet brand that sells thoughtfully designed, premium cat products.

"When starting Noots, I knew there was an overwhelming amount of work to be done to get from idea to launch and beyond," Josephine told Narcity. "There were many questions I would need to find answers [to] as I was learning things for the first time."

That included how to navigate the launch of a business during the onset of a pandemic.

Courtesy of Noots

After struggling to find funding options for Noots, which she’d previously financed with her personal earnings, Josephine enrolled in the Futurpreneur Side Hustle program.

"Futurpreneur’s Side Hustle program is available to entrepreneurs who, like me, are looking to fund their business while working," said Josephine, who found that most funding options were only available to entirely self-employed entrepreneurs.

"Thanks to the funding I received, I was able to invest in product development and inventory that directly supported sales growth."

Courtesy of Noots

Through the program, Josephine was also paired with a mentor for two years. This allowed her to gain knowledge in areas she needed help in.

"Futurpreneur provided funding at a critical time in the business’s early growth," she told Narcity. Thanks to the Futurpreneur Side Hustle program, Josephine's business is thriving, and she only anticipates growth from here.

"As demand for e-commerce and interest in pet well-being grows, I believe Noots is well positioned to become a leader among pet companies reshaping the pet industry."

Courtesy of Noots

Josephine said, "Success to me is building a business and taking on projects that excite and energize me, all while achieving financial freedom to live life in a way that is most fulfilling to me."

The Futurpreneur Side Hustle program can help get you started on your entrepreneurial dreams too.

The application is super straightforward, and if you qualify, you can apply for up to $15,000 in loan financing. Successful applicants will also get expert advice from a mentor for up to two years, learning key skills along the way.

The Futurpreneur Side Hustle Program

Price: Sign up for free to connect with a Futurpreneur business development manager.

Details: The Futurpreneur Side Hustle program, sponsored by TD's Ready Commitment, helps young entrepreneurs across Canada start or grow a side business with loans of up to $15,000 and guidance from experienced mentors.

To find out more about The Futurpreneur Side Hustle Program and to see if you qualify, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

