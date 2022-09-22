This Canadian Resort Is A Fall-Lover's Dream & Here's Everything You Can Do There
If sweater weather brings you joy, this is the place for you.
Autumn’s just around the corner and, just like the turning of the leaves, this magical time of year doesn't last long. If you're looking for the prettiest way to make the most of the season, plan yourself a resort getaway to Charlevoix, Quebec.
When you think of resorts, hot beach days and umbrella drinks might come to mind, but Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu — a castle-esque five-star resort in La Malbaie — is here to change that in the best way.
This cozy spot offers a bunch of ways to get active and be entertained. Le Manoir, conveniently only an hour-and-a-half drive away from Quebec City, is set against the majestic backdrop of the St. Lawrence River.
Le Manoir is celebrating the season with their Manoir Fall Fun offer which includes one-night accommodation, a $50 promotional game credit to the Casino de Charlevoix (just steps away from the resort) per room per stay, plus a $100 activity credit per room per day that can be used on lots of activities.
The promotion’s only available from September 23 to November 30, so it's the perfect time to book your stay if you're looking to get into the fall spirit.
And here are nine things you can do in Charlevoix to make the most of this golden time of year.
Speed Through The Leaves On A Quebec Quad Adventure
Price: Starting at $290 per driver
Address: 181, Richelieu rd., La Malbaie, QC
Why You Need To Go: Experience breathtaking views and hear the sound of crunching leaves beneath your very own quad bike.
Nord Expé's fall program allows you (and up to 3 others) to enjoy a trip through Charlevoix's gorgeous landscape by quad or side-by-side vehicle. Don't worry, expert guides will provide you with all the info you need to ride safely.
If you're taking advantage of Le Manoir's Fall Fun package, you can choose to redeem your $100 activity credit at Nord Expé, which conveniently departs right from the hotel.
Keep The Thrills Going At Casino de Charlevoix
Price: Free (18+)
Address: 183, rue Richelieu, La Malbaie, QC
Why You Need to Go: Make your night just as unforgettable as your daytime adventures were with a free live performance at Casino de Charlevoix.
Test your luck at slot machines, table games and multi-gaming stations, or vibe out at the bar, restaurant and live DJ shows that take place Thursday to Saturday.
Fun fact: An underground passageway offers guests direct access from Le Manoir to Casino de Charlevoix.
Grab Your Coziest Sweater & Wander A National Park
Price: $9.25 per adult (Daily Access); children are free
Address: Find Hautes-Gorges-De-La-Rivière-Malbaie at 500 Principale Rd., Saint-Aimé-des-Lacs; Grands-Jardins is located at 21 QC-381, Charlevoix, QC
Why You Need to Go: This is the best time of year to see some gorgeous colours, and there’s no better spot to do it than from the highest rock faces in Eastern Canada.
While the natural views from Le Manoir are stunning — it’s tucked between mountains, forest and the quaint village of La Malbaie — there are plenty of other opportunities to breathe in that crisp autumn air nearby.
Hautes-Gorges-De-La-Rivière-Malbaie is a must-visit park for anyone who likes a good aerial view. Be sure to check out Grands-Jardins too, with mountains, boreal forest and caribou!
Treat Yourself At Moment Spa
Price: Varies depending on service
Address: 181, Richelieu rd., La Malbaie, QC
Why You Need to Go: Because you deserve a moment of serenity on your quick getaway.
Moment Spa (located at Le Manoir) offers a variety of high-end massage therapies, spa facials and body care treatments. Their Water Garden Body Wrap treatment uses bamboo, lotus and water lily to soothe and hydrate your skin just in time for that dry winter air.
Go On A Whale Cruise
Price: Starting at $94.99
Address: 159, Grand Alliance rd. (route 138), Baie-Sainte-Catherine, QC
Why You Need to Go: ‘Tis the season of falling leaves, cozy sweaters — and whales. Yup, and who wouldn't want the chance to say hello to 13 different species of these gorgeous marine mammals?
AML Cruises offers a variety of whale watching and fjord tours by boat or zodiac. You can even sign up for VIP access to upper decks or choose a twilight tour.
Fuel Up At Le Saint-Laurent Restaurant
Price: Various prices
Address: 181, Richelieu rd., La Malbaie, QC
Why You Need to Go: Many of the products on the menu are locally sourced, letting you get a real taste of Charlevoix.
This restaurant is part of Charlevoix's iconic Flavour Trail program which is dedicated to highlighting local foods. You can dig into fresh seafood, vegetarian dishes and plenty of charcuterie — and if you're staying at Le Manoir, it's just an elevator ride away from your room!
See Charlevoix By Sky
Price: Starting at $79 per seat
Address: 735, Mgr de Laval blvd. (route 138), Baie-Saint-Paul, QC
Why You Need to Go: There's perhaps no better way to get a "big picture" view of a breathtaking, autumnal landscape than from a birds-eye perspective.
Héli-Charlevoix offers a variety of flights so that you can take in stunning vistas between Quebec City and Tadoussac. You'll fly by provincial parks, mountains, valleys, the St. Lawrence River and even a meteor crater (yes — you read that right).
Go On A Whimsical Train Ride
Price: Round trips start at $89 per adult; $52 per child.
Address: 50, la Ferme rd., Baie-Saint-Paul, QC
Why You Need to Go: Enchant yourself with a charming train ride through the fall landscape (feel free to pretend like you've received your letter to Hogwarts).
For the full experience, board in Quebec and enjoy seeing otherwise inaccessible roads as you weave along the shore of the St. Lawrence River. Although you might not want to get off, the last stop will be the La Malbaie pier (which is only a short walk away from Le Manoir).
Imagine the most picturesque fall landscape: charming villages, fairytale-like hills of gold, red and yellow — that’s Charlevoix. Whether you want to cozy up by a fireplace, explore magical trails or try your luck at Casino de Charlevoix — it's your pick.
Le Manoir, a cliffside gem overlooking glittering water, offers all the convenience of a resort with magical views for days. Plus, you’ll have countless opportunities to check off fall bucket-list items at a low cost with the Manoir Fall Fun package.
If falling leaves, sweater weather and pumpkin spice are some of your favourite things, planning a trip here is a no-brainer.
