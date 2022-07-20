This Canadian Shop Is Having A Not-To-Be-Missed Outlet Sale With Prices As Low As $3.99
Comfy PJ sets, cute camis and more.
Shopping online is convenient, but nothing beats heading to a cool, air-conditioned store in the summer, thumbing through the racks and finding an amazing deal.
If heading to your nearest outlet sounds like your idea of a fun summer activity, make sure to stop by la Vie en Rose in the next couple of weeks.
The Canadian store is having one of its biggest sales of the year, where you can get up to 70% off on tons of cute and comfy clothes.
The Happy Outlet Sale is going on for two weeks, from July 20 to July 31, 2022, in la Vie en Rose outlet stores across the country.
You can pick up breezy, colourful PJ sets for just $7.99. After all, it doesn't hurt to have a PJ set for every one of summer's best moments, like a night at the cottage or a slumber party with your besties.
You'll also be able to snag ten for $10 panties (it doesn't hurt to stock up), $3.99 camis to rock with any outfit and so much more.
Of course, you'll also find tons of other items at the outlets, like an extensive selection of swimsuits and lingerie to browse. You'll have the chance to find clothing and loungewear with materials like soft organic cotton and silk on rotation to stay cool and comfortable all summer long.
You can always sign up for their newsletter if you want to stay in the loop about future la Vie en Rose sales (and even get exclusive offers).
la Vie en Rose's Happy Outlet Sale
When: From July 20 to July 31, 2022
Where: la Vie en Rose outlet stores
Details: Canadians can get up to 70% off clothing items at their nearest la Vie en Rose outlet store for a limited time.
To learn more about la Vie en Rose and their Happy Outlet Sale, visit their website or follow them @lavieenrose on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube.