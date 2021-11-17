This Drive-Thru COVID-19 Test Takes 5 Minutes & You Don’t Need To Book An Appointment
Results in as little as 15 minutes.
The borders have officially reopened and, after being stuck inside for over a year, you might be eager to get your vacation on. But you still have to follow local laws and guidelines, which means providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test before taking off.
GoTestRapide is making the process easier, offering rapid drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the West Coast, Montreal and Toronto.
To use GoTestRapide in Montreal (also known as GoRapidTest on the West Coast and GoTestRapid in Toronto), just visit the website and add the test you need to your cart.
Order online, and then head to the location closest to you — Vancouver, Calgary, Banff, Montreal or Toronto — no appointment needed.
Give your order number to the nurse when you arrive, and be on your way (results in hand) in as little as 15 minutes — without leaving the comfort of your car.
Not in the mood for a drive? Order a teletest online to self-assess from home (test kits are delivered in 1-2 days), and book a virtual appointment to have your test certified with travel documents.
GoTestRapide offers antigen tests and PCR tests that are certified by Health Canada and valid for international travel. Check their website to find out which test is right for you.
Generally, GoTestRapide tests cost less than those provided by private clinics and airports. They're also administered by registered nurses and qualified healthcare professionals.
You'll get your results via email, along with the documentation that you'll need to travel.
While GoTestRapide states that their tests are accepted by all major airlines, it's best to confirm the type of test you need by checking the government website of the country you're visiting.
Depending on the rules in your destination, you might need to take your test within 48, 72 or 96 hours before departure.
GoTestRapide also offers antibody tests, which can't be used for travel but can detect COVID-19 virus antibodies.
Even if your results are negative, it's still crucial to travel safely and follow local laws and guidelines at all times. Be sure to wear a mask, wash your hands regularly and follow physical distancing recommendations.
If you've tested positive for COVID-19, immediately contact your local health professionals for information on how to proceed.
Before you travel this holiday season, drive by your nearest GoTestRapid location in the West Coast, Ontario or Quebec. Bon voyage!
To learn more about GoTestRapid's drive-thru COVID-19 tests across Canada, check out their Ontario, West Coast or Quebec websites. You can also follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.