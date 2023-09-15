This Epic Canadian Circus Makes Its First-Ever Stop in New Jersey
Roll up, roll up, New Jersey! The Royal Canadian International Circus is making its first-ever stop at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, and you won't want to miss it! Witness a dazzling display of international circus performers that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.
Featuring the African Bone Breakers, as seen on America's Got Talent, the Fantastic Five Guerrero High Wire Troupe, the Motorcycle Globe of Death, and more, it's an evening packed with gravity-defying aerialists, award-winning speed jugglers, fire juggling on a 50-foot-high wheel, illusions, comedy, and so much more!Let the reviews speak for themselves. One audience member raved, “Absolutely INCREDIBLE, from start to finish!! We’ll definitely be back and sharing this incredible experience with everyone we know!” Another said, “It was my first time attending Royal Canadian Circus, and I loved it. The thrill, the drama it gave was unforgettable.”
Royal Canadian International Circus
Promotion: Get 2 General Admission Tickets for $35
Promo code: Enter code NARCITY at checkout
When: September 14 to September 23
Where: American Dream Mall – East Rutherford, NJ
For the first time ever, the renowned Royal Canadian International Circus is coming to New Jersey, bringing a cast of international performers to dazzle you with jaw-dropping stunts, hilarious comedy, and mesmerizing illusions.