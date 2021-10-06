You Can Win A Free Sofa Through This Toronto Treasure Hunt & Here’s What You Need To Know
Hint: Check your favourite local cafés.
Morning coffee at your fave café just turned into an opportunity to win a modern (and oh so comfy) sofa.
Cozey, the makers of Canada's first sectional-in-a-box, has teamed up with local cafés across Toronto to run a massive treasure hunt. This Canadian sofa brand is challenging residents of the 6ix to find the Cozey sofas hidden in several of Toronto's beloved coffee shops. If you find one of the sofas, you could win a brand-new one all for yourself.
All you have to do is post an Instagram story that shows off your Cozey discovery, tag @cozey.ca and you could win the sofa configuration of your choice.
The brand's modular designs are made for modern living — perfect for condo and apartment life. Plus, Cozey allows you to piece together your dream sofa with lots of customizable options, from colour to arm style. Select add-ons like matching chaises and ottomans to take your space to the next level.
Designed in and shipped from Montreal, these couches come in easy-to-haul packages that are convenient and very movable, so there's no need to fear that tight elevator or five-storey walk-up.
These sofas can adapt and grow with you. You might start out with a two-seat configuration, but if you find yourself in need of more seating, you can add another seat or corner module to increase your sofa size without buying a whole new couch.
Bonus: the tool-free assembly of this sofa-in-a-box means anyone can build their sofa from scratch.
Intrigued? This Toronto café treasure hunt is a fun (and tasty) way to test out a Cozey sofa in person.
It's not every day that you can browse sofas while sipping on a frothy latte (and supporting local at the same time). The café settings highlight that these sofas really do adapt to any space — prepare to be struck by some serious design inspo.
Here are some of the participating coffee shops you should make sure to include in your treasure hunt around the city:
- Hotblack Coffee (2 locations)
- De Mello x Chocolat de Kat
- The Social Blend
- Goldstruck Coffee
- Forget Me Not
- Page One Cafe
- Nava Social (2 locations)
- Burgers n Fries Forever
- Calii Love ( 2 locations)
Use the online treasure hunt map as your guide and discover the hidden sofas for yourself. Who knows? With a new Cozey sofa to be won every week until October 25, you might just win one for your own space.
The Cozey Sofa Treasure Hunt
Price: Free
When: The treasure hunt will run until October 25.
Address: All over Toronto. Visit Cozey's online treasure hunt map to find out which cafés are participating.
Details: Turn your next coffee date into a fun treasure hunt with a potential prize of a brand-new Cozey sofa.