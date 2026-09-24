Alcohol believe to be a factor in separate crashes in B.C.'s Interior, killing 3

Three dead in separate crashes in B.C. Interior
Three dead in separate crashes in B.C. Interior
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in two separate vehicle crashes in the B.C. Interior where three people have been killed. 

The first crash happened Saturday near Osoyoos as police received a call of a pickup truck that went down an embankment off Highway 3 east of the community.

A 23-year-old woman from Penticton inside the truck died while being taken to hospital, while a second person survived with undisclosed injuries. 

Early Tuesday morning, West Kelowna RCMP say two vehicles on Highway 97 crashed head on. 

There were four people involved in the crash, and police say two of them were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two have been hospitalized. 

Police are seeking witnesses in both investigations and say alcohol was a contributing factor in both crashes. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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