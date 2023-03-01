A TikToker Shared A Hack To Get Noisy People On Planes To 'Shut Up' & It's Plain Evil
We’ve all been through some uncomfortable situations while traveling. Whether we have to deal with seat swap drama or uncommon emotional support pets on our flight, these situations tend to be very annoying.
Loud conversations inside the plane or in hotels are also part
of every traveler’s nightmare story. However, a TikToker just came up with a solution to this last problem, but we warn you, it’s plain evil.
TikTok user Sam (@samiamdean) recently posted a clip sharing a hack she uses to get noisy people to "shut up" when traveling.
I did this on an airplane these people were so loud and I was like pls I need some sleep #scams #hacks #lifehack #AXERatioChallenge
"If you’re ever at a hotel, or I’ve used this on airplanes as well, where people are next to you and being really loud or rude, and you want to ask them to be quiet, but you don’t want to be a d*ck about it," says the content creator in the video. "If you say to them, 'hey, I’m sorry, could you please quiet down? I have to wake up really early for a funeral tomorrow.' They immediately feel so bad, and they will quiet down instantly."
Over a million TikTok users have already seen Sam’s viral post, and many have flooded the comment section praising her for her genius hack.
"Immediate vibe killer, I love you for this," one person wrote.
"As a mortician, I can use this every day while being totally honest," another user chimed in.
The most superstitious ones shared they wouldn’t use the TikToker’s recommendation.
"I’m superstitious. I could never lie about a funeral," one person commented.
"I feel like that’s bad karma and you don’t want to put death out in the universe," someone else wrote.
