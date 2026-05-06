TKMS pitches undersea research centre focused on Arctic

TKMS, General Dynamics pitch research centre
German submarine maker TKMS says it has reached an agreement with General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada on setting up an undersea research centre in Canada.
It's part of TKMS's bid on the federal government’s lucrative contract to supply the Royal Canadian Navy with a fleet of new submarines.
General Dynamics Canada, a subsidiary of the major American defence contractor by the same name, makes sonar and undersea sensor systems.
TKMS says the new research and development centre would be called Arctic Sentinel, and focus on underwater surveillance technology for the Arctic that would have civilian applications, as well as military uses.
A key aspect of Ottawa’s submarine procurement is that it intends to use the new submarines in Arctic environments.
TKMS is competing against South Korean submaker Hanwha Oceans for the contract, and the federal government gave both bidders an extension until last week, in the hopes they would sweeten their offers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.
By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.