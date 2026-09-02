Élections Québec says it's too late to print voter documents in English

Too late to print election documents in English
Too late to print election documents in English
The Élections Québec voter guide seen in this undated photo. —
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Élections Québec (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Élections Québec says it is too late to make changes to the unilingual French documents it is mailing to voters ahead of the election.

The provincial elections authority was reacting to comments made by Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette, who said she is in discussions with Élections Québec to determine the next steps.

"We will see what our obligations are," Fréchette said.

The unilingual documents have prompted an outcry from advocacy groups representing anglophones in Quebec who say the French-only documents are creating an unnecessary barrier for voters.

Élections Québec said on Tuesday it could not print the documents in both French and English, as it has done in the past, to comply with language legislation that makes French the sole language of communication for public institutions.

The printed documents include a QR code to the Élections Québec website, where information is available in English. 

The legislation, adopted in 2022, allows some people to continue receiving services in English. Anglophones who qualify and Indigenous people can contact the agency to request English information, though it says the campaign period is too short to send physical documents.

The agency added that it asked the commissioner of the French language to make an exception for the election, but to no avail.

A lobby group representing anglophones in the province has asked the government and Élections Québec to reverse the decision.

In an email, the commissioner said the law applies to Élections Québec as it is treated as a government organization. It said some exceptions can be made, though "these exceptions do not permit the systematic dissemination of communications in a language other than French."

The government's language policy specifies that "institutional bilingualism is incompatible with the Charter (of the French language)," and the commissioner "does not have the authority to create exceptions to the Charter," it added.

The Canadian Press reached out to the ministry of the French language for comment but did not hear back at time of publication. 

Party leaders were also asked to comment on the issue on the campaign trail. 

"It is what it is," said Liberal Party Leader Charles Milliard, acknowledging Élection Québec is an independent agency. Though he shares voter concerns about access to voting, he said there is "not much (he) can do right now."

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre-Plamondon maintained that he opposes institutional bilingualism, but compared voting information to the legal system where Quebecers can access justice in either official language.

"When it comes down to fundamental rights, like voting, there needs to be a mechanism through which anglophones can get information in English," he said, adding that the Coalition Avenir Québec government's legislation was "sometimes not planned adequately."

Québec solidaire's parliamentary leader, Ruba Ghazal, said she is especially worried for seniors who may not have internet access or understand digital platforms. 

"We won’t protect the French language by penalizing citizens," she said. "They have a right to clear information to participate in democracy."

Voters should receive information cards by Sept. 18, ahead of the election on Oct. 5, according to Élections Québec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Candidates talk affordability on Day 4 of Quebec's election campaign

Quebec election campaign enters Day 4

Fréchette to be Quebec's next premier

Fréchette to be Quebec's next premier after winning CAQ leadership

Canada's monthly fall forecast says this is when it'll start snowing in each province

The first snow of the season is almost here!

Recalls for yogurt, croissants, chocolate, water and more items have been issued in Canada

A few Costco products are on this list.

Statistics Canada is hiring for jobs that pay you up to $90,000 a year to travel

You'll work as part of a survey collection team.

I had no idea these 10 things were actually Ontario-specific until I moved away

Do you know what a stag and doe party is? You're probably from Ontario.

Pentagon defends Hegseth's controversial post about Canadian cadet program

Pentagon defends Hegseth's Canadian cadet post

Government benefits with September payment dates are giving hundreds of dollars to Canadians

Some federal payments offer close to or more than $1,000!

This Canadian island is 'more Scottish than Scotland' and it's like a trip to the Highlands

Explore rugged cliffs, coastlines and Scottish traditions — without having to leave Canada. 🇨🇦

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 1 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

You can check if you're a winner.

I went to Giant Tiger for the first time — These 6 surprising things sold me for good

It's not the prices 💰

Carney says U.S. wants to wipe out Canadian industries or make them subsidiaries

Carney says U.S. wants to wipe out key industries