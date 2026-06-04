Concerns over expansion of Quebec language law to adult education, vocational school
A Quebec bill that would expand the province's strict language laws to adult education and vocational training is drawing criticism.
Under the bill, students would be required to study in French unless they already qualify for English-language education.
French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge says the change could shift nearly thirty thousand students from the English network to the French-language system.
The Quebec English School Boards Association says the bill reflects a "political agenda" and would restrict access to education.
A major Quebec teachers' union — Fédération autonome de l’enseignement — questioned how the bill would be implemented amid teacher shortages.
Roberge says the bill would respect existing language rights while closing what he describes as a gap in the Charter of the French Language.
He says he hopes the expansion will be adopted by the national assembly before it's set to adjourn on June 12.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.
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