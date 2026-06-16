Quebec strikes French-language deal with English universities

Quebec, universities partner on French
Quebec, universities partner on French
Quebec Minister of Higher Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Martine Biron responds to reporters questions before entering a pre-session caucus meeting in Riviere-du-Loup, Que., Friday, May 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

The Quebec government says it has reached a deal with the province's English-language universities to increase the percentage of out-of-province students who are capable of having basic conversations in French by the time they complete undergraduate degrees

The province says it will provide about $20 million per year to the universities over the next eight years as part of the deal.

Quebec expects about 60 per cent of out-of-province students in undergraduate programs at McGill, Concordia and Bishop's to have basic French-speaking skills by graduation.

Officials from the universities say they are far from this target at the moment, but are confident they can achieve it.

Higher Education Minister Martine Biron says the voluntary initiative is designed to help protect and promote French in Quebec.

University leaders say they will use the new funding to support additional French courses, immersion activities and other learning opportunities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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