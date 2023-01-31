Our Top 3 Sleep-Boosting Buys From Douglas & They're All Under $230
You don't have to break the bank to enhance your night time routine
Getting a good sleep is one of the most important things we can do for ourselves. If you’re looking to enhance your sleep experience, you need to check out our top three Douglas sleep products that are sure to leave you feeling refreshed and well rested when you wake up. Did we mention they come with a 120-night risk-free sleep trial?
Douglas Mattress Protector
Douglas
We know that buying a mattress isn’t a small investment, so we suggest the ultra-breathable waterproof Douglas Mattress Protector. You get complete protection against spills and stains without overheating, so you can get the most of your mattress.
Price: starts at C$59
Canadian Down Duvet
Douglas
A good duvet can make or break your sleep set-up. Available in two weights, the Douglas Canadian Down Duvet is the perfect balance of warmth and breathability. It's made in Canada, and is DOWNMARK® and The Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certified.
Price: Starts at C$219
Down Alternative Pillow
Douglas
Does it seem like you can never find the right pillow? Too hard? Too soft? We’ve found one that’s just right: the Douglas Down Alternative Pillow. Made with eco-conscious microgel and vegan-friendly fill, these down pillows are also the perfect combination between soft and supportive. It sleeps cooler than traditional foam pillows while feeling light, luxurious, and plush as real down.
Price: Standard 2-pack is just C$119