Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Has Just Arrived In Canada
The American fan-favourite hard seltzer has migrated up north.
Lively festivals, cozy camping trips and balmy evenings — this upcoming sunny season is one to be seriously excited for.
Having a signature drink to enjoy responsibly alongside your adventures can make your itinerary that much sweeter, and what's more refreshing than a cold, bubbly hard seltzer?
Inspired by the iconic mineral water (and with a cult following in the U.S.), Topo Chico Hard Seltzer has crossed the border so that Canadians can finally get in on the fun.
Since arriving in the United States in 2021, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer’s popularity soared, and people just can’t get enough.
Born in Mexico, Topo Chico Mineral Water is based on the legend of an emperor who journeyed far and wide to find the most refreshing and restorative water. Once found, he named the water after its mountainous source, and the story continues to intrigue fans around the world.
Courtesy of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
The legendary hard seltzer is now available in liquor stores across the country (with the exception of Quebec), including BCLS, LCBO and ALGC — only if you're of legal drinking age (obviously).
There are four distinct and unforgettable flavours to try: Strawberry Guava, Tropical Mango, Tangy Lemon Lime, and Exotic Pineapple. Plus, there are just 100 calories and two grams of sugar in each 355-millilitre can of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.
If you can't decide which flavour to try first, you can always grab an assorted pack and find your favourite that way. Each one is a unique and delicious twist on your summer drink menu.
At last, Canadians get to enjoy Topo Chico Hard Seltzer too.
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Is Available In Canada
Courtesy of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
Price: Prices vary per region
Where: Liquor stores across the country, including BCLS, LCBO and ALGC (not available in Quebec)
Details: Topo Chico Hard Seltzer has arrived in the north, and Canadians can now experience the clean, crisp taste that has earned a cult following in the U.S.
