These Are 5 Rent-Controlled Toronto Apartments & You Can Rent A 1-Bedroom For Under 2K
These listings won't break the bank!
Points2HomesIn the competitive landscape of the Toronto housing market, finding an affordable and rent-controlled apartment can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack.
However, we've curated a list of cost-effective options that are sure to catch your attention. These current listings are a selection of one-bedroom apartments in Toronto, all falling within the budget-friendly range of $1,500 to $1,900.
The best part? These apartments are subject to rent control, ensuring protection against significant increases in the years to come.
North York
Empty apartment in North York.
Address: 333 Sidney Belsey Crescent, North York.
Price: $1,538
Details: This listing offers one-bedroom suites, with multiple available units in the building. They're around 650-square-feet in size, renting for $1538/month, including water and heating.
The suites feature laminate flooring, appliances, and blinds, and some have a dishwasher. The building has amenities like laundry, bike storage, and controlled access with security cameras. Indoor parking is available for $125/month.
East York
Empty apartment in East York.
Address: 165 Cosburn Ave., East York.
Price: $1,700 to $1,800
Details: Located in Greek Town, just off Danforth Avenue, this listing offers a traditional 6-storey building with a range of amenities. The building features 24-hour on-site staff, laundry facilities, storage lockers, an intercom entry system, underground parking, two elevators, and security cameras.
There are also nearby parks and a TTC bus stop at the building's doorstep.
Upper Beaches
Empty apartment in Upper Beaches.
Address: 156 Kingston Rd., Toronto
Price: $1,650 to $1,750
Details: 156 Kingston Road in the Upper Beaches neighbourhood offers renovated one-bedroom suites with balconies. Amenities include surface parking, on-site laundry, and the option for Rogers' internet and cable services.
The building features 24-hour staff, security cameras and an intercom entry system.
North York
Empty apartment in North York.
Points2Homes
Address: 1700 Victoria Park Ave., North York
Price: $1,700 to $2,000
Details: The building features upgraded suites with balconies for residents to enjoy. Amenities include two appliances in each suite, a laundry room, an elevator, security cameras, and key fobs for secure entry. The one-bedroom apartment spans approximately 465.4-square-feet.
The building is situated in a quiet area and is close to shopping, schools, and public transportation.
The Annex
Empty apartment in The Annex.
Address: 145 St. George St., Toronto
Price: $1,800
Details: This listing is situated near the University of Toronto and the vibrant Bloor Street shopping and dining district. The fully renovated unit offers a clean and bright living space spanning 635-square-feet.
With immediate proximity to the TTC subway, transportation convenience is at your doorstep. Rent includes heat and water, while electricity is an additional expense. Parking options are available, with outdoor parking priced at $120 and indoor parking at $120.