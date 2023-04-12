toronto housing market

5 Toronto Neighbourhoods Where You Could Actually Afford A Home & Many Are Well Under $1M

Prices are 32% less than average!

Associate Editor, Toronto
Condo buildings in Etobicoke. Right: Houses on street.

If you're trying to find a place to buy a home in the city, you're not alone in feeling the heat from the skyrocketing Toronto housing market.

But Strata.ca just released a report with juicy details about some Toronto neighbourhoods where you could score an affordable home that is well under $1M.

Strata.ca has identified several homes that are 32% less than the city's average, which it lists as $1.5M for a Toronto house and $742,300 for condos, or $904 per square foot (PSF).

However, if you're willing to venture outside the downtown area, the report lists five "underrated" areas in North York, Etobicoke, and Scarborough that offer more bang for your buck.

Birch Cliff-Cliffside: Scarborough

22 East Haven Dr.

22 East Haven Dr.

Strata.ca

Birch Cliff-Cliffside, a Scarborough neighbourhood in Toronto, is offering houses and condos for 30% and 5% less than the city's average, respectively, according to Strata.ca.

"The reason why real estate prices might be lower in this area is simply due to a lack of awareness," the report writes, but cautions that competition is rising and many buyers are willing to pay "about 3% above the asking price."

Some of the Strata.ca identified properties up for grabs include:

Richview: Etobicoke

132 Widdicombe Hill Blvd.

132 Widdicombe Hill Blvd.

Strata.ca

According to Strata.ca, Etobicoke's Richview neighbourhood has homes that are 7% cheaper than the city's average. Condos, on the other hand, are a whopping 32% cheaper in Richview than in downtown Toronto.

"We can reasonably expect real estate values in Richview to inch closer to the city’s average, given the neighbourhood’s close proximity to major highways, including the 401 and 427," the report writes.

Some of the Strata.ca identified properties up for grabs include:

Caledonia-Fairbank: York Crosstown

Strata.ca identified that the Caledonia-Fairbank neighbourhood in York-Crosstown has houses in this area that are up to 30% cheaper than the city's average, although it didn't offer an estimate for condos due to limited availability.

"If there’s any reason to consider this York-Crosstown neighbourhood, it’s the potential that could come from the new Eglinton Crosstown LRT," the report writes.

While the properties listed above are closer to the average of $1.5M in Toronto, both are huge properties with multiple rooms and baths, along with other amenities.

Some of the Strata.ca identified properties up for grabs include:

Flemingdon Park: North York

5 Shady Gfwy

5 Shady Gfwy

Strata.ca

In Flemingdon Park, according to Strata.ca, you can snag a condo unit for 26% less than the city's average, but it's not the best area for detached homes.

The neighbourhood, located in North York, has historically been known for its high-rise rentals but is seeing more development take shape.

Some of the Strata.ca identified properties up for grabs include:

Eringate-Centennial-West Deane: Etobicoke

Eringate is a sprawling northwest neighbourhood in Etobicoke that's ideal for anyone who loves having lots of greenspace nearby. Strata.ca found that houses in this neighbourhood are 25% cheaper, and condos are 7% cheaper.

"Public transit isn’t as easily accessible, which could explain why real estate is relatively cheaper here," the report writes.

Some of the Strata.ca identified properties up for grabs include:

