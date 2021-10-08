7 Of The GTA’s Most Instagrammable Pick-Your-Own Farms You Can Visit This Fall
Pick your own pumpkins, apples, hazelnuts and more!
Is there any better way to embrace the season of pumpkin spice, cozy sweaters and harvest bounty than by visiting a pick-your-own farm? This fall activity is a yearly ritual for many, and lucky for Torontonians, there are tons of spots across the GTA serving up autumn vibes and delicious farm-to-table goodies like pumpkins, apples, flowers and even hazelnuts.
Whether you want to pick your own squash for your next stew or you're seeking that perfect pumpkin for your Halloween jack-o'-lantern, visiting a local pick-your-own patch means you can support your area's farmers while you get outside and reconnect with nature. It's also a great opportunity to snap an Instagram-worthy photo too.
Ready to reap the benefits of the harvest season? Throw on your coziest flannel, put on your boots, pack a few on-the-go snacks to keep you fuelled, and check out these seven pick-your-own farms around the GTA.
Pick The Tastiest Raspberries, Squash & Pumpkins At Brooks Farms
Price: Pick-your-own prices to be determined. Playland entry from $15.81 per person (kids 23 months and under get in free).
When: From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and holidays
Address: 122 Ashworth Rd., Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: Brooks Farm currently has purple, red and black raspberries ripe for picking as well as assorted squash and, of course, pumpkins. In addition to your pick-your-own goods, you can also take home some of the farm's gourmet food items from its market, like olive oil, mustards, pickles, cheese and hot sauces.
For those with kiddos in tow, Brooks Farms also offers a barnyard playland with over 10 acres of fun including farm animals, zip lines, a corn maze and much more. To help reduce the risks associated with COVID-19, groups are limited to five people.
Get Lost In A Sea Of Pumpkins At Downey's Farm
Price: Entry $15, pumpkin prices vary
When: From 9:30 a.m to 5 p.m. daily
Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: Heading to Downey's Farm is worth it just for their gorgeous pumpkin patch. And with cornstalks, straw bales, ornamental corn and gourds everywhere, it's the ideal place to get the ultimate autumn IG picture.
They also have a bakery filled with yummy treats like pumpkin and apple pies, butter tarts, pumpkin donuts, bread and pastries. Advanced booking is essential for this fall favourite.
Pick Your Own Hazelnuts At Dixie Orchards
Price: Entry is $4.42 (kids under 3 get in free), pumpkins cost up to $15 each and hazelnuts are $8 per pound.
When: From 10 a.m to 5 p.m. daily
Address: 14309 Dixie Rd., Inglewood, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dixie Orchards offers some of the more unique picking experiences in and around Toronto. Depending on the season you can find classics like apples and pumpkins, but they also have hazelnuts.
Along with the pick-your-own staples, this farm also has lots of other activities, like a corn maze, wagon rides and a bakery with tons of tasty snacks. Reservations are highly recommended if you plan on visiting the farm, especially on a weekend.
Pick Apples, Apples & More Apples At Chudleigh's Farm
Price: Entry up to $15 (kids under 3 get in free), prices vary for picked apples
When: From 8:30 a.m to 6 p.m. daily
Address: 9528 Regional Rd 25, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Chudleigh's Farm is all about apples; they have over 22 different varieties of the crisp and delicious fruit that you can pick from over 47,500 trees in their orchard. Bring along the entire family to pick your own and snap the perfect Instagram pic.
Harvesting your own apples is likely to work up an appetite, so be sure to pack plenty of convenient and tasty snacks like Nature Valley's Crunchy Granola Bars. Treat yourself to a freshly baked apple blossom with ice cream when you're done too. Tickets to the farm must be booked in advance.
Pick Your Own Flowers At Andrews' Scenic Acres
Price: Entry is $12 (kids under 5 get in free), pumpkins are 49 cents per pound and flowers are $2 per bloom.
When: When: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends
Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON
Difficulty Level: 2
Why You Need To Go: Bring along your S/O for a cute, interactive date to Andrews' Scenic Acres, where you get lost in the corn maze, pick your own sunflowers and choose some pumpkins to take home for a night of jack-o'-lantern carving.
There are also walking trails, wagon rides, a mini straw maze and a farm store where you can pick up a mouthwatering pie to enjoy at the end of your fun-filled day. No reservations are required at this farm.
Get Lost In A Corn Maze At Forsythe Family Farms
Price: Entry up to $12 (kids 2 and under get in free), pick-your-own prices vary
When: Thursday to Sunday, from 9:30 a.m until 5 p.m.
Address: 1025 Cragg Rd., Greenbank, ON
Why You Need To Go: Forsythe Family Farms has plenty of ripe pumpkins for you to take home this fall (including a mini patch for kids). Once you've picked your favourite squash, take a turn in the corn maze.
If you have kids in tow, pack a Nature Valley Lunchbox bar to keep the hunger away while you search for your way out. It's also a great spot for a super cute Instagram photo. Advance bookings are required. For a quieter experience, purchase tickets for a weekday.
Take Home A Wheelbarrow Of Pumpkins From Reesor's Farm Market
Price: Entry to $9 (kids 5 and under get in free), individual pumpkins are 39 cents per pound or $39 per wheelbarrow.
When: From 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (reservations essential)
Address: 10825 Ninth Line, Markham, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to get a few pumpkins for your autumn decor this year, Reesor's Farm Market is the place for you. This farm offers a wheelbarrow full of pumpkins for $39, so you don't have to choose just one.
If you're looking to pick your own pumpkins or get lost in the corn maze on a weekend or holiday, you'll have to make a reservation. Otherwise, drop-ins are welcome.
Is there a better way to welcome the arrival of autumn than by making a trip to a local farm, breathing in the crisp air, and treating yourself to baskets full of homegrown, seasonal foods?
With so many activities to do all across the GTA, it's important to stay fuelled. Granola bars, like the ones from Nature Valley, are ideal because they're so convenient — just throw a few in your bag and you're good to go. Their recipes are inspired by nature and include nuts, seeds, dried cranberries and whole-grain oats — just the thing to keep you energized while you search for that perfect pumpkin.
To learn more about how you can reconnect with nature this fall, check out Nature Valley's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.