8 Festive Date Ideas In Toronto Perfect For Anyone Obsessed With Food
Make date night the merriest one yet.
No matter what your love language is, food tends to be the way to people's hearts. A lot of magic can happen at the dinner table: a good meal has the power to bring people together, and those aromas become associated with cherished memories.
Luckily, Toronto has a ton of festivals, restaurants and experiences to fill your belly with holiday spirit.
It's the season of giving, after all, and what better gift can you give than the joy of a shared meal (and deliciousness)? The options are endless for a Toronto date night and narrowing down a place to dine can be a big task.
Destination Toronto is challenging you to rediscover the city this season. Sometimes the promise of something yummy is all it takes to ditch your current show binge and endeavour a night out.
Venture away from your go-to spots and try some new bites this season. Indulge those taste buds, step out of your comfort zone and turn date night into a culinary adventure with these eight festive ideas for food lovers.
Cozy Up & Share Decadent Chocolate Fondue
Price: $27.95 for a shared plate
When: Open daily
Address: 28 Gristmill Ln., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Gift a little joy this holiday season. The recipe for joy? Lots of chocolate. Satisfy your sweet tooth by sharing some rich chocolate fondue. Cacao 70 has a huge menu of fondues, crepes and chocolate pizzas.
If you're looking to impress, order a platter that boasts waffles, graham crackers, fruits and marshmallows for roasting.
Nestled in the Distillery District, this spot’s the perfect addition to a night of festivities in the Distillery Winter Village. Since these desserts will probably leave both of you wanting s'more, returning for a second date here is a great idea.
Never have I ever... roasted a marshmallow indoors over a mini grill.
Take A Holiday Stroll Through A Food Truck Festival
Price: $15 to $20
When: December 3-24, 2021
Address: Street Eats Market, Scarborough Town Centre, 520 Progress Ave., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Having trouble deciding which cuisine to pick for date night? A food truck festival is the ultimate solution.
Take a walk down Scarborough's Holiday Street Market for international dining and festive treats, all under a sea of 50,000 twinkling lights.
Hit up the market's maple syrup sugar shack, hop on one of the rides, enjoy some live music or walk through Ontario's first 35-foot walk-in Christmas tree. Try some mulled wine or a pint of cider while taking in all of the sights.
Never have I ever... walked under a Christmas tree before.
Have An Intimate Dinner With Cozy Vibes
Price: $7-$34
When: Open daily
Address: 454 Parliament St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: For low-key vibes, grab a table at Cabbagetown's House on Parliament. Built into a Victorian mansion, this community favourite serves up soul food like steak frites, burgers and other gastropub grub.
If all the soul food makes you sleepy, extend the night into a staycation at the nearby Broadview Hotel.
Never have I ever... eaten dinner in a Victorian mansion.
Experience Pure Chocolatey Bliss With A Hot Cocoa Tasting
Price: $5+ for a cup of hot cocoa
When: Open daily
Address: 3040 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON M6P 1Z3
Why You Need To Go: Nothing says “I love you” quite like hot chocolate does. Toronto is full of chocolatiers that serve up the classic heart warmer/hand warmer.
Delight Chocolate in The Junction whips up five hot chocolate flavours (regular, spiced, peanut butter, caramel and bittersweet orange), all of which are organic. The rich chocolaty scents will forever become tied to the memory of that night you dared to try every flavour together.
Never have I ever... tried more than one hot chocolate flavour in a day.
Skate The “8” Under The Gardiner
Price: Free
When: First freeze until mid-February
Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Every winter, you can find a whimsical ice skating rink beneath the Gardiner Expressway. If you're feeling stuck on date ideas, keep it classic and lace up your skates.
The figure-eight ice trail is lined with a variety of vendors. Warm up with some boozy hot chocolate or apple cider to keep the spirits up.
Never have I ever... ice skated under a highway before.
Expand Your Palate With Diverse Eats
Price: $6 to $24
When: Open daily
Address: 92 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You and your S/O might already have a set of go-to holiday meals, but Toronto (one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world) is the ultimate place for culinary experimentation.
With three locations in the city, La Cubana is a family-run Cuban restaurant that serves up homemade comfort foods in a retro setting. Go off the bitten path (get it?) and share a plate of Guava BBQ Beef Short Rib, Tostones or a simple pressed Cubano.
There's something so romantic about finding a new favourite food together.
Never have I ever... washed down a doughnut with a Cuban cerveza.
Split A Holiday-Themed Cocktail
Price: $16+ for a cocktail
When: November 19-December 18, 2021
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Thirsty Elf pop-up bar at the Fairmont Royal York takes festive cocktails to a whole new level. The decor is straight out of a holiday movie, and toasting to the season with aesthetically crafted drinks just hits different.
There's a short-but-sweet snack menu that includes sugar cookies, popcorn and pretzels.
Never have I ever... had a Merry Manhattan before.
Explore A Winter Wonderland Together
Price: $19.99+
When: November 25-December 26, 2021
Address: Bandshell Park, 210 Princes Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: A date night spent at Toronto's Polar Winter Festival is the closest you can get to walking through a winter wonderland.
It's the city's newest and biggest holiday festival, transforming Toronto's Bandshell park into a self-guided tour through Santa's toy shop and a polar ice tunnel that sparkles with thousands of crystals.
There are food trucks, but if you're looking to dine in a more intimate setting, try the X Lounge. Presented by Hotel X Toronto, this cozy outdoor lounge serves festive cocktails, burgers and BeaverTails by the fire.
Never have I ever... taken a selfie with a larger-than-life teddy bear.
Now is the time to taste your way through the city and to share a little joy with the ones that matter. Fill your hearts and bellies at one of Toronto’s upcoming events, and grab some inspiration from Destination Toronto's website.
It’s a recipe for long-lasting memories in the fresh-fallen snow.
