toronto outdoor activities

8 Fun Date Ideas In & Around The GTA That Aren't Just Ordering Takeout Together

Get some fresh air!

Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio
@sugithiva | Instagram, @natekimphoto | Instagram

Instead of staying cooped up in hibernation, why not embrace the winter season? The GTA has many fun date locales where you can explore the great outdoors with your favourite person.

Taking advantage of the cold weather can help you reconnect with both nature and your S/O. Besides, it beats watching a movie and ordering in (again).

If you're ready to brave the cold, bundle up from head to toe and pack some on-the-go snacks to keep you energized. Then, check out these eight awesome winter date ideas in and around the GTA.

Toboggan Through Riverdale Park West Together

@kat_eye | Instagram

Price: Free (bring your own toboggan)

Address: 375 Sumach St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Riverdale Park West is known for its epic tobogganing landscape. Bring your partner with you to slide down the slopes and take in the views of the city skyline.

Remember to stay safe and fuelled up while conquering the park's hills. When you're done, you can head over to Riverdale Park East to warm up with some coffee. Check out the City of Toronto's guidelines on how to sled safely before venturing out.

Website

Skate Through Tree-Lined Trails In Richmond Hill

@zmaria | Instagram

Price: Free (bring your own skates)

Address: 1300 Elgin Mills Rd E, Richmond Hill, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spot guarantees Instagrammable moments aplenty. Navigate the picturesque 250-metre Richmond Skate Trail hand in hand with your bae.

The path is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — be sure to bring your own skates (rentals aren't available).

Website

Get Your Ski On At Glen Eden

Yaroslav Shuraev | Pexels

Price: Lift tickets range from $12 to $42 (rental prices vary)

Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: There's no better way to strengthen your lovers' bond than to try something new together. Explore the world of winter sports at Glen Eden.

Learn how to shred together at the beginner centre (complete with carpet lifts) and rent some gear on site. All lift tickets are valid for four hours. You'll want to buy your ticket in advance to secure a spot.

Website

Snowshoe Through Winter Wilderness In High Park

Yaroslav Shuraev | Pexels

Price: Free (prices for rental equipment varies)

Address: 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Instead of going on a simple walk, why not get adventurous and strap on some snowshoes? Beginners who want to try their hand at this quintessentially Canadian activity should look no further than High Park.

Nothing beats trekking through a winter wonderland with your favourite person by your side. Plan your route and load up with beverages and snacks — Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars will keep you lovebirds going.

Website

Go Ice Climbing In Elora

GLYPHstock (null) | Dreamstime

Price: $350 per person

Address: Victoria Park, Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: Calling all thrill seekers! You can actually ice climb around the GTA with ONE AXE Pursuits in Elora's Victoria Park.

Trained instructors will guide you through the whole process — who knows, ice climbing might even become your new favourite hobby. Due to COVID-19, the company asks you to bring your own lunch, water and snacks.

Website

Have A Winter Picnic With Hot Cocoa At The Scarborough Bluffs

@thewienerdogwinston | Instagram

Price: Free

Address: 1 Brimley Rd. S., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: Didn't you hear? Picnics aren't just for the summertime. Though they might be a little chillier in the winter, all you have to do is pack some essentials to keep warm: a thermos of hot cocoa, blankets, snacks and maybe even some soup for good measure.

Head over to Bluffer's Park Beach, and when all else fails: snuggle.

Website

Take A Romantic Stroll — Or Run — Through Tommy Thompson Park

@elainanp | Instagram

Price: Free

Address: 1 Leslie St, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This is the ultimate spot for you and your S/O to reconnect with nature and each other. Athletic couples can even go for an early-morning jog together to get their hearts racing. Pro tip: it's one of the best places in the city for bird watching.

The park's website notes that all maintenance operations have been suspended for winter, so keep an eye out for icy patches and be cautious when using the trails.

Website

Go On A Group Date & Cozy Up Around A Fire Pit In Trillium Park

@adamjohnslive | Instagram

Price: $44.25

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Group date! Rent out a fire pit with your besties, sip on some cocoa, roast marshmallows and tell ghost stories over the flames.

You can snag a spot at Trillium Park by booking online with Ontario Place. If you're bringing the whole crew, grab a pack of Nature Valley Lunch Box bars to share.

Website

Get out there this winter and create some memories with your person. And if it isn't clear enough already: snacks are key to enjoying every excursion.

Nature can leave you hungry for wholesome ingredients, like the ones found in Nature Valley snacks. Nuts, seeds and dried fruit make up the most convenient, tasty treats that'll give you the ultimate energy boost.

After all, no one wants a hangry ice-climbing partner.

To learn more about Nature Valley, visit their website. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

For more stories from the Nature IRL series, check out the Nature Valley hub here.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

