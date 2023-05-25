Ahad Raza Mir, Eva Noblezada, Whitney Cummings & More Are Performing In Toronto
Get ready to unleash your inner culture vulture! Performing Arts Brampton is now Brampton On Stage with 4 unique venues including The Rose, LBP, Cyril Clark and Garden Square. They are bringing a whirlwind of talent to the city, and you won't want to miss out. With affordable ticket prices ranging from $10 to $49, plenty of free parking and the Go Train service right to the doors of The Rose, Brampton firmly cements itself as the go-to destination for accessible arts and culture.
Through July and August, music lovers of all ages can enjoy free concerts during the weekly Friday Night Live series in Garden Square, with artists like JUNO Award-winning reggae band Kirk Diamond and The Movement of Ahryel feat. Jônelle (July 7), live band karaoke with Rock Star Live and more. You can catch Eva Noblezada's first Canadian appearance on October 20, as she takes you on a musical journey in a speakeasy setting. The legendary tragedy of "Hamlet" comes to life with the mesmerizing Ahad Raza Mir taking center stage. It's a theatrical experience of two hours including the intermission that will leave you breathless and begging for an encore. Plus, enjoy performances by Ashley MacIsaac, Susan Aglukark, Burton Cummings & His Band Unplugged, and hilarious stand-up from Whitney Cummings.
Brampton On Stage isn't just a platform for renowned artists, but also a stage for local curators, guest presenters, community groups, and cultural events. It's a vibrant tapestry of talent woven together to create an unforgettable experience.
Brampton On Stage
Price: From $10 to $49
When: From June to December, 2023
Addresses: in Toronto
The Rose Brampton and Garden Square: 1 Theatre Ln in Brampton, On
Cyril Clark: 20 Loafers Lake Lane, Brampton, ON
Lester B. Pearson Theatre: 150 Central Park Dr, Brampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mark your calendars for June through December because this season promises an exhilarating variety of local and international talent that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
