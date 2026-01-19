Bingo is trending in 2026 and here are 18 spots in Ontario where you can play
Make friends, have fun, and jump-start your new year.
This time of year is always full of high hopes for the upcoming months ahead. Whether you're committing to a Dry January, starting a new hobby, or want to boost your social life without breaking the bank, the momentum that comes with this new-beginning mindset can't be beat.
The tricky part is knowing where to start. Of course, if you're in Ontario, you’re fortunately close to one of Delta Bingo & Gaming's 18 locations — where the iconic pastime of Bingo is having a resurgence, especially among younger crowds.
And January is the perfect time to give it a go. Grab the gang, and for as little as $20 (prices vary depending on location), you could be shoulder-to-shoulder with your faves, dabber in hand, making new friends while soaking up the community vibes at Delta Bingo & Gaming.
Enjoy a night of fun at Delta BingoCourtesy of Delta Bingo & Gaming
Plus, if you're committed to Dry January, group activities or wallet friendly entertainment, it's the perfect hang. With both traditional paper and electronic Bingo games, there’s something for everyone if you want to switch things up. Delta Bingo & Gaming also offers Vegas-style machines, themed Bingo nights and food and beverage options.
Not only is Bingo an affordable night out for those aged 18 and up, it also keeps things exciting with plenty of chances to win. At Delta Bingo & Gaming, players can compete in multiple games per session, with cash jackpots awarded throughout the day and evening—adding up to thousands of dollars in total prizes!
And, every time you play, you're helping Delta Bingo & Gaming support some awesome community initiatives. In partnership with over 1,000 charitable organizations, over $640 million has been raised for organizations across Ontario including food banks, women’s shelters and youth sports programs.
So, if you’re looking for a Dry January–friendly night out, a budget-conscious hang, or just something different to do with your friends or family, Bingo may just be your new go-to. With exciting games, big jackpots, and the bonus of giving back to local communities, Delta Bingo & Gaming is definitely worth adding to your 2026 bucket list.