This Yorkville clinic has mastered the art of the 'six-figure facelift' sweeping Hollywood
Dr. Cory Torgerson is a leader in bespoke facial design.
If you've been anywhere near social media over the last couple of years, you've likely come across the phrase "six-figure facelift." While it sounds like a single procedure, the term is often colloquially used to describe a highly customized approach to facial rejuvenation, with the deep-plane facelift at the centre of it.
Increasingly associated with natural-looking, long-lasting results, the deep-plane facelift is designed to create a subtle transformation that restores facial structure while preserving what makes you look like yourself.
And while the technique has been widely linked to the Hollywood elite — Kris Jenner is among the most discussed recent examples online — this level of facial artistry isn't exclusive to Los Angeles.
In Yorkville, Dr. Cory Torgerson has been performing deep-plane facelifts for years, earning a reputation for bespoke facial design that delivers the same calibre of refined, high-precision rejuvenation — right here in Toronto.
What makes the deep-plane facelift different
No two designer facelifts are the same. Courtesy of Dr. Cory Torgerson Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Facelift techniques continue to evolve, and many traditional approaches focus primarily on tightening skin and superficial tissue, such as the SMAS facelift.
The deep-plane facelift works beneath those surface layers, allowing the surgeon to reposition and support deeper facial structures.
By addressing the foundation of the face rather than the skin alone, the technique is often considered more restorative — creating results that look more refreshed and natural.
Customization is also a defining part of the "$100K facelift" standard, and Dr. Torgerson brings that same philosophy to his work. Each facelift is carefully designed based on a patient's anatomy, aging pattern and aesthetic goals.
For many patients, that level of tailoring is why facial rejuvenation feels less like a trend and more like a long-term investment in confidence — one that enhances who they already are.
World-leading facial rejuvenation in Toronto
Dr. Cory Torgerson consults with a patient. Courtesy of Dr. Cory Torgerson Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Dr. Torgerson's procedures are performed in a fully accredited, physician-owned private surgical centre in Yorkville.
For clients who value discretion and privacy, the setting offers a concierge-level experience in a controlled clinical environment, with safety and continuity of care as central priorities.
With more than two decades dedicated to advanced facial rejuvenation, Dr. Torgerson is recognized for deep experience in complex facelift techniques, particularly deep-plane surgery.
The deep-plane facelift may be having a cultural moment, but it isn't new to Yorkville. Dr. Cory Torgerson has worked with the technique for years, offering a highly individualized form of facial rejuvenation focused on subtle, natural-looking results.
The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.