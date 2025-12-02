Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Sponsored Content

This Yorkville clinic has mastered the art of the 'six-figure facelift' sweeping Hollywood

Dr. Cory Torgerson is a leader in bespoke facial design.

A surgeon in scrubs performs surgery with the help of a nurse.

Designer facelifts are performed in Toronto.

Courtesy of Dr. Cory Torgerson Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Editor, Studio

If you've been anywhere near social media over the last couple of years, you've likely come across the phrase "six-figure facelift." While it sounds like a single procedure, the term is often colloquially used to describe a highly customized approach to facial rejuvenation, with the deep-plane facelift at the centre of it.

Increasingly associated with natural-looking, long-lasting results, the deep-plane facelift is designed to create a subtle transformation that restores facial structure while preserving what makes you look like yourself.

And while the technique has been widely linked to the Hollywood elite — Kris Jenner is among the most discussed recent examples online — this level of facial artistry isn't exclusive to Los Angeles.

In Yorkville, Dr. Cory Torgerson has been performing deep-plane facelifts for years, earning a reputation for bespoke facial design that delivers the same calibre of refined, high-precision rejuvenation — right here in Toronto.

What makes the deep-plane facelift different

A woman in a pink sweater speaks to Dr. Cory Torgerson about designer facelifts in a clean consultation room. No two designer facelifts are the same. Courtesy of Dr. Cory Torgerson Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Facelift techniques continue to evolve, and many traditional approaches focus primarily on tightening skin and superficial tissue, such as the SMAS facelift.

The deep-plane facelift works beneath those surface layers, allowing the surgeon to reposition and support deeper facial structures.

By addressing the foundation of the face rather than the skin alone, the technique is often considered more restorative — creating results that look more refreshed and natural.

Customization is also a defining part of the "$100K facelift" standard, and Dr. Torgerson brings that same philosophy to his work. Each facelift is carefully designed based on a patient's anatomy, aging pattern and aesthetic goals.

For many patients, that level of tailoring is why facial rejuvenation feels less like a trend and more like a long-term investment in confidence — one that enhances who they already are.

World-leading facial rejuvenation in Toronto

Dr. Cory Torgerson uses an iPad to demonstrate surgical options to a patient at his clinic in Toronto. Dr. Cory Torgerson consults with a patient. Courtesy of Dr. Cory Torgerson Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Torgerson's procedures are performed in a fully accredited, physician-owned private surgical centre in Yorkville.

For clients who value discretion and privacy, the setting offers a concierge-level experience in a controlled clinical environment, with safety and continuity of care as central priorities.

With more than two decades dedicated to advanced facial rejuvenation, Dr. Torgerson is recognized for deep experience in complex facelift techniques, particularly deep-plane surgery.

The deep-plane facelift may be having a cultural moment, but it isn't new to Yorkville. Dr. Cory Torgerson has worked with the technique for years, offering a highly individualized form of facial rejuvenation focused on subtle, natural-looking results.

To learn more about designer facelifts, visit Dr. Cory Torgerson's website or follow him on Instagram.

The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.

TorontoLifestyleCanadaLifestyle

Ontario has a hidden German Christmas village with a twinkly market and mulled wine

It's like a holiday trip to Europe.

This 2.5 hr train from Toronto takes you to an enchanting riverside village with European vibes

It's a magical spot for a Christmas getaway.

Ontario's new Costco is opening this week and here's what we know about the unique store

You can find thousands of products that aren't available at regular warehouses!

This underrated BC spot is like a storybook with a castle, waterfall & small-town streets

It's B.C.'s best-kept hidden gem. 💎🤫

University of Toronto is hiring for these jobs and you can make up to $177,000 a year

Positions are available at the St. George, Scarborough and Mississauga campuses.

The Canada Workers Benefit is increasing — Here's how much you can get in 2026

Plus, when those quarterly advance payments are coming. 👀

Lotto 6/49 winners just scored $1 million on a ticket from almost a year ago

"We've had other things on our mind."

This Christmas tree farm near Ottawa is so magical it's starred in several Hallmark films

It's less than an hour from the city. 🎄