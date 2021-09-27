Dozens Are Reportedly Trapped Under Sudbury's Totten Mine & Rescue Efforts Are Underway
They've reportedly been underground since Sunday.
At least 39 people are trapped underground in a mine right now in Sudbury, Ontario, and an exit strategy is reportedly underway.
On Sunday, September 26, at around 11:30 a.m., an incident occurred at Vale's Totten mine that resulted in 39 employees being stuck underground, CTV News reported.
The president of United Steelworkers Local 6500, Nick Larochelle, told reporters that the workers entered the mine to begin their shifts at 7:00 a.m.
Food and medication have reportedly been given to the miners, and rescuers are currently on site.
Sudbury Police told Narcity that because no injuries or fatalities have been reported yet, this is not a "police-related matter."
CBC News reports that Vale has been in frequent contact with the employees underground.
Narcity reached out to Vale, Larochelle, and Ontario's Ministry of Labour but did not hear back before this article went to press.