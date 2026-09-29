First to Worst: Interesting off-season awaits after Jays land in division basement
Quiet bats and a string of injuries to starting pitchers helped prevent the Toronto Blue Jays from returning to the post-season.
With team brass set to hold season-ending availabilities Wednesday, here's a look at what went wrong with the Blue Jays this year and where they might go from here.
OFF-SEASON
First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was on top of the world last fall as he showed why the team rewarded him with a lucrative long-term contract.
Guerrero was a monster at the plate and led the team to within a whisker of a World Series crown.
His drop-off in production this year was remarkable.
Guerrero hit eight home runs in the post-season alone last year but managed just nine dingers in the entire 2026 campaign. He posted career lows in batting average (.260), slugging percentage (.356) and OPS (.688) this season.
The 27-year-old is signed through 2039. Getting him back on track is one of the top priorities for the club.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage follows through during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals on July 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
STARTER WOES
Free-agent signing Dylan Cease was as advertised in his first season with the Blue Jays. However, the rest of the starting pitchers endured ups and downs, with injuries a consistent storyline.
Cody Ponce (knee), Jose Berrios (elbow) and Bowden Francis (elbow) were all lost for the season, while Trey Yesavage (knee, shoulder) and Shane Bieber (elbow, shoulder) had multiple stints on the injured list.
Former ace Kevin Gausman had a so-so first half before being dealt to Chicago, while trade-deadline acquisition Jose Soriano showed he could be a solid No. 2 behind Cease. Max Scherzer had injury issues (forearm, ankle, back) throughout the year but was dependable down the stretch.
Yesavage, Ponce and Spencer Arrighetti are the current favourites to fill out the starting five in 2027. Toronto set franchise highs by using 41 pitchers and 64 players this year.
Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. breaks his bat in frustration after grounding out against the St. Louis Cardinals in Toronto on Aug. 1, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
NUMBERS DOWN
When the Blue Jays were introduced on opening day at Rogers Centre, some of the loudest cheers were for hitting coach David Popkins.
He seemed to unlock something in the Toronto hitters in 2025. The regression this year was a downright head-scratcher.
The Blue Jays led the league in several offensive categories — including batting average (.265) and on-base percentage (.333) — a year ago. Eight players reached double digits in home runs.
Toronto was tied for eighth this year with a .247 team batting average, but the slugging numbers dropped significantly. The Blue Jays were last in the 30-team major leagues in homers (152), 26th in slugging percentage (.381) and tied for 28th in OPS (.691).
Kazuma Okamoto had a strong year with 33 homers and 92 RBIs — by far the team leader in both categories. Designated hitter George Springer, who is set to become a free agent, was next with 15 homers and 54 RBIs.
Blue Jays closer Louis Varland, right, celebrates with catcher Brandon Valenzuela after defeating the Detroit Tigers in Toronto on Sept. 16, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman
SWEET RELIEF
Toronto's bullpen was a real strong point this season.
Louis Varland took on the closer's role with aplomb (35 saves, 1.27 ERA) and Mason Fluharty led the major leagues in appearances (83) while posting a 7-1 mark and 3.30 ERA.
Braydon Fisher (3-4, 3.21 ERA, 75 appearances) and Tyler Rogers (2-3, 1.77 ERA, 74 appearances) also proved to be consistent high-leverage options.
Bullpen games became the norm down the stretch, and the relievers delivered. Rule 5 pick Spencer Miles enjoyed a standout rookie campaign with a 6-2 mark and 2.63 ERA over 49 appearances, including eight starts.
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger watches after hitting a double against the White Sox in Chicago on July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
LOOKING FORWARD
The Blue Jays should get a boost next year when a number of key offensive players return after extended injury absences.
Slugger Anthony Santander (shoulder, back) missed the entire 2026 season, and Addison Barger (elbow) played just nine games.
General manager Ross Atkins will most likely be looking to add a power bat in the off-season along with some pitching depth. The Blue Jays had a payroll of about US$275 million this year and currently have about $195 million on the books for next year.
Labour uncertainty is expected to hover over the off-season. The current collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and its players' association is set to expire on Dec. 1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.
By Gregory Strong | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.