Here's What Toronto's New Ontario Line Might Look Like & How Work Is Coming Along (PHOTOS)
Not too shabby. 🚇
The Ontario government has given us a first look at its big, bold, and ambitious transit plans for the new Ontario Line, depicting what a ride on the 15-stop, 15.6-kilometre-long subway from Toronto's Exhibition Place to the Ontario Science Centre might look like one day.
Not only will the trains be "packed with the latest technology and feature onboard Wi-Fi" the province said in a press release, the new transit system also has quite a futuristic look.
A view of the Ontario Line subwaytrain car's front exterior. Government of Ontario
According to the province, the trains will also be equipped with "digital passenger information screens, charging points, dedicated spaces for bicycles, double wheelchair areas, and continuous, connected carriages."
A side view of the Ontario Line subway train. Government of Ontario
These design images have been referred to as "early concept" and the province said they will be finalized after further consultation with municipal partners and communities.
View of the interior of the Ontario Line subway train with the doors open. Government of Ontario
The system itself is also promised to deliver a speedy commute through the city.
"The Ontario Line will bring much-needed rapid transit to the people of Toronto, with 15 stations that will connect Exhibition Place to the Ontario Science Centre in 30 minutes or less," said Associate Minister of Transportation Stan Cho.
The inside of an Ontario Line subway car. Government of Ontario
Renderings were released as the province announced its next steps in the building of the new subway line, confirming it has awarded a major contract to a consortium of companies under the name Connect 6ix.
The group has been contracted to design and supply the Ontario Line's fleet of trains and also build and design maintenance and storage facilities.
The Ontario government has also issued two Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for this project which would support the building of various underground stations along the northern end of the Ontario Line.
A map of the Ontario Line. Metrolinx
"These milestones bring us one step closer to delivering a world-class transit system for the GTA," said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, of the new contracts.
What's been referred to as "early works" construction is already well underway for the Ontario Line but there is still a long way to go.
Major construction is scheduled to begin in 2023. The province anticipated the Ontario Line will be complete 2031.