Premier Doug Ford's eastern Ontario caucus questioning high-speed rail project

Ford's eastern Ontario caucus unsure of Alto
Ford's eastern Ontario caucus unsure of Alto
Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford leave the closing press conference at the First Ministers Meetings in Charlottetown on Thursday, July 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Writer

Eleven members of Premier Doug Ford's caucus say eastern Ontario voices are not being heard on the federal government's proposed high-speed rail project.

Sources say the province is reconsidering its support for Alto, the federal government's proposed high-speed passenger train service between Quebec City and Toronto.

The sources were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to share internal discussions.

They say Ford agreed to support the rail project Prime Minister Mark Carney wants to build in exchange for federal support to expand Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to allow jets to land and take off.

After the federal government rejected the airport expansion plans last week, Ford's deal with Carney may be off.

The 11 members of Ford's caucus say there are too many unanswered questions on Alto and too many voices are being ignored, including those of farmers, landowners and municipalities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026.

By Liam Casey | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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