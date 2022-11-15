Keith Urban, Tim McGraw & Nickelback Are Set To Play Boots & Hearts Festival This Summer
Talk about a stacked line up! 🤠
Keith Urban, Tim Mcgraw and Nickelback are set to headline the Boots and Hearts music festival in August 2023!
One look at this
photograph lineup and country fans may be ready to skip the winter and fast forward to the iconic festival with so many incredible acts already set to take the stage.
Dallas Smith, Tim Hicks, Lauren Alaina, Riley Green, Travis Denning and Josh Ross have also been announced to play at the festival, which will run from August 10 to August 13 at Burls Creek Event Ground in Oro-Medonte.
Tickets go on sale on November 16 at 10 a.m. with Beat the Box Office, and the general public sale starts on November 18 at 10 a.m, according to the website.
So whether you're looking to get a single day or a weekend pass to camp out, you may want to mark the date in your calendar to make sure you secure your spot.
Hicks will be kicking off the festival on August 10, followed by Canadian rock band Nickelback on August 11. Country superstars Urban and McGraw will close out the festival with Urban on August 12 and Mcgraw on August 13.
This will be Nickelback's first time at the festival, and the Boots & Hearts family is welcoming them with open arms, according to iHeartRADIO.
"Nickelback brings a loyal, timeless fanbase and an unforgettable live show that has allowed them to soar to the top of the charts for decades and continue to break barriers," said Eva Dunford, a founding partner at Republic Live.
"It makes it extra special to welcome them to Boots and Hearts and into our festival family. We look forward to celebrating their incredible talent and amazing rock show. Next summer will certainly be an exciting moment in the history of Boots and Hearts."
Boots & Hearts 2023
Price: Ticket prices TBD
Address: 191 Line 7 S., Oro-Medonte, ON
When: August 10 to August 13
Why You Need To Go: To see some of the biggest names in country music perform.