I Got A High-Tech Skin Analysis To Reveal My 'Top Skin Concerns' & The Results Left Me Shook
You can try it too and score some skin care samples at Lancôme's Toronto pop-up!
My skin and I have a somewhat complicated relationship. I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily love/hate, it's more like "Why me?" I struggle with clogged pores, uneven skin tone and acne scars — the works.
And now, with my thirties mere minutes away, I'm even more invested in putting my best face forward. So when I was given the chance to understand my skin like never before with Lancôme's high-tech Skin Screen, I jumped at the opportunity.
What is Skin Screen?
Skin Screen is an expertly designed device that uses tri-polar light technology, AI and computer vision algorithms to analyze the skin and show what areas could use improvement — from texture and redness to clogged pores, wrinkles, fine lines, firmness and more.
Paige McPhee sits at the Skin Screen. Right: Paige's face on the Skin Screen monitor.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
You can try out Skin Screen too at an exciting Lancôme event right here in Toronto on September 21 and 22. Register online to book your spot and learn what your skin truly needs to feel and look its best.
I found Skin Screen at my nearby drugstore, where I sat down with a Lancôme expert to take an in-depth look at my skin. I was excited to see where I could make improvements, amp up my skin care routine, and make every day a good skin day.
A first-hand look at Skin Screen
Paige McPhee undergoing a Skin Screen analysis.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
The Skin Screen device itself looks like something out of a spa in the year 3000; the beautiful, futuristic setup is reminiscent of Lancome’s Rénergie line’s packaging — glossy and luxurious with shiny silvers and rich purples.
For a process so scientific, using the Skin Screen was straightforward. After cleansing my skin and donning a surprisingly cute headband, I placed my head into the machine for a few seconds as it took various pictures of my face from three angles.
And like something out of my wildest dermatological dreams, the machine analyzed my skin and what lay beneath it in just a few moments. After typing in a bit of information about my age, skin tone and care routine, my Skin Screen results were available almost immediately.
My Skin Screen results
Paige McPhee's Skin Screen results. Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
With the touch of a button, I was able to see my skin concerns in all kinds of areas from levels of hydration, clogged pores, sun damage and more. I have never wanted to zoom in (and out) of pictures so badly.
I swiped through the pictures of my skin, both thrilled and shocked at the results. The more I saw, the more I wanted to bathe in sunscreen and book a facial, but mostly I wanted to give my skin some TLC — ASAP.
Skin Screen identified my main areas of improvement as hydration, texture and visible pores — which left me surprised, as I'm pretty heavy-handed with moisturizer and exfoliation.
It showed me skin concerns around my eyes, like the different degrees of dark circles in all colours of the rainbow. Skin Screen was also able to suggest products that could improve my skin care routine.
Time for some TLC
Lancôme Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Serum. Right: Paige McPhee receives a skin treatment. Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
After the Skin Screen, I eagerly asked the Lancôme expert if she had any recommendations and we chatted about some products that could help out my stressed skin.
First, she applied the Lancôme Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Serum. Packed with hyaluronic acid and pre- and pro-biotic extracts, this serum targets fine lines, wrinkles, firmness, radiance, texture and skin tone.
The Lancôme expert even used special facial tools to help boost collagen and accelerate the product’s impact on my skin. This super-relaxing treatment felt like a mini-massage.
Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
She then applied the Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum, a three-in-one product, stacked with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and niacinamide as well as ferulic acid. The serum helps to plump the skin, reduce the look of wrinkles and help with uneven skin tone, all areas that Skin Screen identified for me as "needing improvement."
While the serum’s packaging is gorgeous, what stood out to me was the unique triple nozzle. By having three separate chambers for each ingredient, each pump of product is mixed freshly together for maximum results.
Paige McPhee holding the new Rénergie H.P.N 300-Peptide cream.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
The Lancôme expert also applied the new Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide cream to complete the experience. The whipped light texture contains hyaluronic acid, over 300 types of peptides and niacinamide in one compact jar and feels divine when massaged into the skin.
Final thoughts
After the Skin Screen and serums, my skin looked brighter, hydrated and glowy — pretty impressive for 5 minutes of skin care. I'm going to keep using the Lancôme Triple Serum and H.P.N. Cream at home, so I’m super excited to see what kind of results I’ll get over time.
Paige McPhee.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
When I initially heard about Skin Screen, I didn’t know what to expect. Overall, what I learned about my skin was incredibly thorough and something I would never be able to achieve on my own.
Now that I have a better understanding of my skin and what it needs, with some small tweaks to my routine, I’ll be able to put my best face forward every day.
If you want to tune into your skin and learn what it's craving right now, you can try Skin Screen at Lancôme's Toronto pop-up!
Lancôme's Toronto pop-up event
When: 5-9 p.m., September 21 & 11 a.m.-7 p.m., September 22, 2023
Address: Only One Gallery, 5 Brock Ave., Toronto, ON
Details: Stop by Lancôme's Toronto pop-up to try Skin Screen for yourself, sample their high-end skin care product and get advice from Lancôme's skin care experts.
To learn more about Lancôme Skin Screen, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Although products were provided for free in this review, the author's opinions are genuine and do not reflect the views of Narcity Media.