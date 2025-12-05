Toronto's new LINDOR holiday experience is helping people feel closer this holiday season
Record a message to make someone's day from afar, and receive an offer
The holidays are usually about being close to the people we love, but that isn't the case for everyone. With loved ones living in different provinces and cities, distance has quietly become part of the modern Canadian holiday. That's why LINDOR is introducing a new way for Torontonians to feel closer to the people who matter this season and give the gift of bliss this year.
From December 5 to 14, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, CF Shops at Don Mills will be home to The LINDOR Holiday Experience, an activation that invites Torontonians to share heartfelt messages with loved ones across the country, proving that distance doesn't have to affect connection this holiday season.
At the activation, visitors can step up to the iconic LINDOR red coloured door, record a personal holiday message for someone that matters to them and instantly send it off. After recording a message, visitors will receive a complimentary LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffle to enjoy on the spot, along with a holiday perk to use at any Lindt Chocolate Shop in Ontario this season: 10 complimentary LINDOR Truffles with purchase.
Step through the door to give the gift of connection (and chocolate). Courtesy of Lindt Canada,
Along with the pop-up, LINDOR's holiday lineup is back with fan favourites and seasonal drops crafted to match the moment.
Beloved for its signature LINDOR Truffles, a favourite amongst Canadians during the holidays, Lindt's holiday collection blends timeless favourites and new seasonal creations, crafted with the same Swiss precision and passion that have defined the brand since 1845.
Beyond the classic Milk Chocolate and Assorted Chocolate Truffles in 156g boxes and 150g bags, you'll also find festive creations like Dark Mint, Peppermint Cookie Milk Chocolate, and Candy Cane White Chocolate Truffles.
They've even brought back the limited-time LINDOR Holiday Gift Box and numerous variations of the beloved Lindt TEDDY, including a new white chocolate option.
Perfect for gifting, indulging, and sharing during the holiday season, LINDOR Truffles bring loved ones together, truly giving the gift of bliss. A warm video message sent from The LINDOR Holiday Experience, paired with some sweet Lindt chocolates, is the perfect way to spark a meaningful moment of togetherness.
Toronto LINDOR pop-up
When: December 5-14, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Address: Lindt Chocolate Shop, CF Shops at Don Mills - 14 Aggie Hogg Gardens, North York, ON