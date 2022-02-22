Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sponsored Content
canada jobs

Lowe's Canada Is Hiring For So Many Roles In Ontario & Some Don't Require Any Experience

For the DIY-er whose next project is finding a career they love.

Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio
Lowe's Canada Is Hiring For So Many Roles In Ontario & Some Don't Require Any Experience
@lowes_canada | Instagram, @lowescareers | Instagram

The most exciting thing about DIY projects is that there's always more to do and learn. If you haven't yet mastered the staple gun or don't know where to begin with a barrel hinge, fret not; you can still make a career out of your crafty passions.

A job at Lowe's Canada offers a workplace where you can sharpen your skills, get inspired and build up your career — pun intended.

Right now, there are hundreds of full-time and part-time positions to fill across Ontario, so odds are good that you'll find a job posting to suit your personality at one of the province's RONA or Lowe's Canada locations.

No matter what your skill set is, you can grow with an employer like Lowe's Canada. They offer training, employee discounts, career development opportunities, as well as a diverse and welcoming environment.

Turn your passions into a source of income by applying for one of these seven open positions.

Not sure which role best suits your personality? Take this short quiz to find out.

Lumber-Yard Associate

This job is for those who want to learn how to differentiate mahogany from redwood and prefer to spend their days in the great outdoors.

As a lumber-yard associate, you'll assist customers by selecting the right materials for their building needs, loading products and ensuring orders are filled correctly. For a bit of a wind-down period, you'll also have daily duties like cleaning and price labelling.

Apply

Cashier

Courtesy of George Stavropoulos

Do your friends call you the Monica Gellar of the group because you’re so organized? If they do — and you enjoy working with numbers, computers and people — consider applying for this position.

Cashiers have the super important duty of ensuring customers are happy and that the cash on hand at the end of the day matches reports.

Apply

Customer Service Associate

Apply to this position if you’re always up for a chat and you consider helpfulness to be the cornerstone of Canadianism.

In this role, you'll show customers you care by responding to their inquiries. You'll also be able to get your social butterfly on by informing folks about promotional programs and protection plans.

Apply

Overnight-Crew Associate

Courtesy of Lowe's Canada

This is the role for folks who prefer peaceful evening hours over the bustle of daytime. Overnight shifts are also a great option for anyone with a tricky schedule.

Duties include distributing merchandise, stocking shelves, cleaning up spills, inventory handling and other warehouse tasks. If you're familiar with power equipment (like forklifts), you can use that experience to stand out from other applicants.

Apply

Sales Specialist

Some people go beyond learning a new skill — they become experts at it, mastering every detail. For them, the bare minimum just won't cut it. If that's you, this might be the position you're best suited to.

You'll be a pro on all things Lowe's and RONA, helping out customers and other associates by sharing your vast knowledge and recommending products, plans or installation services.

Apply

Merchandising Service Associate

Courtesy of Lowe's Canada

Calling all decorators! If you have an eye for design and detail — and the thought of setting up displays gets you excited — a role in merchandising might be perfect for you.

Duties include managing project priorities, meeting deadlines and bringing planograms to life. There might also be the opportunity to use power equipment if that's your thing.

Apply

Receiving Clerk

This position's for anyone who likes organization and a little heavy lifting.

As a receiving clerk, you'll unpack shipments, scan new stock and verify that what's received matches the packing slips. If you have a driver's license and experience using a forklift, pallet jack or other power equipment, that's a big bonus.

Apply

Whether you're crafty, a natural communicator or someone who enjoys working up a sweat, you should check out the open positions at Lowe's Canada.

This is an employer that has yearly salary reviews, a commitment to community involvement and an understanding of how important a work-life balance is.

Plus, the on-the-job training provides ample opportunity for you to up your DIY game (and honestly, that's one of the best perks). With little to no prior experience required for most positions, you can be on the floor helping customers in no time.

To learn more about Lowe's Canada roles available in Ontario, check out Lowe's Canada's website or follow them on their Facebook page.

bc jobs

Lululemon Is Hiring In BC & Some Jobs Include Awesome Perks Like Employee Discounts

Discounted Lululemon clothes? Yes please! 🛍️

David Tonelson | Dreamstime

Lululemon is hiring for so many jobs in B.C., and some of the roles that are being advertised include awesome perks like employee discounts.

If you're a huge Lululemon fan, now is the chance to land your dream job.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada jobs

This Canadian Company Is Testing Out A 4-Day Workweek To Get The 'Life/Work Balance' Back

Its 500 employees won't notice any change to their pay and benefits.

@alidacxm | Instagram

A Canadian company has decided to trial a four-day workweek, citing a need for its employees to get their "life/work balance" back.

Alida, founded in Vancouver 20 years ago, said it made its decision based on employee feedback and will be piloting the new shorter workweek in July.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada jobs

EA Is Hiring In Vancouver & You Can Get Paid To Test Out Video Games All Day

Do you know someone who loves video games? 🎮

Iclicku | Dreamstime, Vladimir Stanišić | Dreamstime

Electronic Arts is hiring in Vancouver, B.C. right now and some of the roles will actually pay you to test out video games. If you're gaming all day long anyway, why not turn it into a career?

EA is currently hiring people to help with the development of video games like FIFA and Madden.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada jobs

People Are Sharing What Jobs They Do For Over $35/hr & Some Don't Even Need A Degree

There are some pretty cool career options out there.

Stephen Smith | Dreamstime, Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

Finding a job that is going to pay you well and doesn't require a lot of schooling can be tough.

Luckily someone sparked a helpful conversation, asking people in B.C. who make over $35 an hour what they do for work and how much schooling they did to get there.

Keep ReadingShow less