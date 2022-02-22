Lowe's Canada Is Hiring For So Many Roles In Ontario & Some Don't Require Any Experience
For the DIY-er whose next project is finding a career they love.
The most exciting thing about DIY projects is that there's always more to do and learn. If you haven't yet mastered the staple gun or don't know where to begin with a barrel hinge, fret not; you can still make a career out of your crafty passions.
A job at Lowe's Canada offers a workplace where you can sharpen your skills, get inspired and build up your career — pun intended.
Right now, there are hundreds of full-time and part-time positions to fill across Ontario, so odds are good that you'll find a job posting to suit your personality at one of the province's RONA or Lowe's Canada locations.
No matter what your skill set is, you can grow with an employer like Lowe's Canada. They offer training, employee discounts, career development opportunities, as well as a diverse and welcoming environment.
Turn your passions into a source of income by applying for one of these seven open positions.
Not sure which role best suits your personality? Take this short quiz to find out.
Lumber-Yard Associate
This job is for those who want to learn how to differentiate mahogany from redwood and prefer to spend their days in the great outdoors.
As a lumber-yard associate, you'll assist customers by selecting the right materials for their building needs, loading products and ensuring orders are filled correctly. For a bit of a wind-down period, you'll also have daily duties like cleaning and price labelling.
Cashier
Courtesy of George Stavropoulos
Do your friends call you the Monica Gellar of the group because you’re so organized? If they do — and you enjoy working with numbers, computers and people — consider applying for this position.
Cashiers have the super important duty of ensuring customers are happy and that the cash on hand at the end of the day matches reports.
Customer Service Associate
Apply to this position if you’re always up for a chat and you consider helpfulness to be the cornerstone of Canadianism.
In this role, you'll show customers you care by responding to their inquiries. You'll also be able to get your social butterfly on by informing folks about promotional programs and protection plans.
Overnight-Crew Associate
This is the role for folks who prefer peaceful evening hours over the bustle of daytime. Overnight shifts are also a great option for anyone with a tricky schedule.
Duties include distributing merchandise, stocking shelves, cleaning up spills, inventory handling and other warehouse tasks. If you're familiar with power equipment (like forklifts), you can use that experience to stand out from other applicants.
Sales Specialist
Some people go beyond learning a new skill — they become experts at it, mastering every detail. For them, the bare minimum just won't cut it. If that's you, this might be the position you're best suited to.
You'll be a pro on all things Lowe's and RONA, helping out customers and other associates by sharing your vast knowledge and recommending products, plans or installation services.
Merchandising Service Associate
Calling all decorators! If you have an eye for design and detail — and the thought of setting up displays gets you excited — a role in merchandising might be perfect for you.
Duties include managing project priorities, meeting deadlines and bringing planograms to life. There might also be the opportunity to use power equipment if that's your thing.
Receiving Clerk
This position's for anyone who likes organization and a little heavy lifting.
As a receiving clerk, you'll unpack shipments, scan new stock and verify that what's received matches the packing slips. If you have a driver's license and experience using a forklift, pallet jack or other power equipment, that's a big bonus.
Whether you're crafty, a natural communicator or someone who enjoys working up a sweat, you should check out the open positions at Lowe's Canada.
This is an employer that has yearly salary reviews, a commitment to community involvement and an understanding of how important a work-life balance is.
Plus, the on-the-job training provides ample opportunity for you to up your DIY game (and honestly, that's one of the best perks). With little to no prior experience required for most positions, you can be on the floor helping customers in no time.
To learn more about Lowe's Canada roles available in Ontario, check out Lowe's Canada's website or follow them on their Facebook page.